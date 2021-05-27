Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marietta, OH

Club scholarship winners announced

Marietta Times
 14 days ago

The Kiwanis Club of Marietta and the Marietta Noon Rotary Club awarded scholarships to students at Marietta, Fort Frye, Warren and Williamstown high schools. The Kiwanis Club of Marietta awarded two Marietta High School seniors scholarships of $500 and $1,000 at their Kiwanis meeting. Marcia Stewart, member of the Kiwanis...

www.mariettatimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Local
Ohio Society
Marietta, OH
Education
City
Warren, OH
City
Marietta, OH
Marietta, OH
Society
City
Williamstown, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Charity#Memorial Service#High School Students#Special Schools#Gpa#The Builders Club#The Key Club#The High School#Warren High School#Frontier High School#Fort Frye High School#Marietta College#Covid#Morgan Altenberger#Contributions#Applicants#Member#Community Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Marietta, OHMarietta Times

Scout Me In

CALDWELL — Scouts, their leaders and the many volunteers who have supported local youth in the last year were celebrated recently in a dinner and awards ceremony for the Muskingum Valley Council and River Trails District. “We’re all doing this for our kids; this belongs to everybody,” said Jeremy Jacobs,...
Marietta, OHMarietta Times

Local Events

¯ The Operations Committee of the Warren Local Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. today. The Policy Committee meeting will immediately follow the regular board meeting that begins at 6 p.m. Meetings will be held in the Administration Office, 220 Sweetapple Road, Vincent. ¯ The Learning, Instruction and...
Marietta, OHMarietta Times

Veterans have upcoming events

Local veterans have a full slate of upcoming activities, including picnics, ceremonies and exhibits. ¯ A DAV Memorial Day celebration will be held from 1-4 p.m. May 30 at 835 DAV Road, Whipple. The event is open to the public, and there will be a cookout and live music. ¯...
Marietta, OHMarietta Times

Putnam Elementary Closing Makes Staff Reminisce

Closing after this school year. ∫ New attendance zones have been drawn out by Marietta City Schools, and current Harmar and Putnam students will be attending either Phillips or Washington Elementary Schools. With Harmar Elementary School and Putnam Elementary School closing down with the recent consolidation of Marietta Schools, educators...
Marietta, OHMarietta Times

Lafayette Hotel has long history as Rotary meeting place

The Marietta Rotary Club has been meeting at the Lafayette Hotel for the 100 years that the club has been active, and members of the club say it is because of the history, convenience and good accommodations. Daneka Hedges, Marietta Rotary Club president, said the Marietta Rotary Club started in...
Marietta, OHDaily Jeffersonian

Cambridge, Buckeye Trail each compete in league track championships

MARIETTA — Cambridge High took part in the East Central Ohio League Track Championships on Friday at Marietta High School. New Philadelphia took the boys team title with 172 points, followed by Warren (121), Dover (103), Cambridge (94.5) and host Marietta (24.5). Leading the Bobcats' effort was Caleb Hewison with...
Marietta, OHyadkinripple.com

Coleman wins Greek Award at Marietta College

MARIETTA, OHIO — Marietta College’s Chasten Coleman, of Yadkinville, was recently given a Greek Award for the 2020-21 academic year. Coleman, a graduate of Forbush High School, received the Living the Ritual. This award is given to the Greek member who exemplifies their chapter’s values and principles and encourages others to do the same.
Marietta, OHMarietta Times

Local donor registers children for reading program

In a stroke of generosity, a local donor, who wished to remain anonymous, has donated enough money to register each child on Marietta Community Foundation’s current waiting list for the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Recently, the Foundation published an article about a donation from Kiwanis of Marietta, where 25 local...
Marietta, OHMarietta Times

Marietta Noon Rotary Club member Larry Clayman details history

When Larry Clayman started with the Marietta Noon Rotary Club about six years ago, he knew little about the club. “Being sort of one of the newbies, I’m relatively new to town,” he said. “I moved here in 2014 and had not been in Rotary in Akron where I lived. I thought it would be a good way to get a good feel for who’s who in town and it certainly was.”
Marietta, OHMarietta Times

Rotary celebrates 100 years of projects and looks to future

Throughout its 100 year history, the Marietta Noon Rotary Club has participated in dozens of projects, both locally and internationally. ¯ Laura Miller, membership chair and chair of the 100-year centennial celebration, said for the first 50 or so years, the main project was fundraising for scholarships. “They were fundraising...
Washington County, OHMarietta Times

4-H Club News

In every CARTEENS meeting, special goals are discussed among teammates to improve and enrich the program and members. In the meeting for March 10, 2021, CARTEENS members voted for new officers and discussed the Teen Instructor Award Nominations. In the officer’s election, Julia Hartline was elected for the office of president, while Megan Beaver was chosen for the vice president. Furthermore, Melina Matics was nominated as the historian, Felicity Schmidt volunteered to be the news reporter, and Lindsey Hartline was appointed as the recording secretary, lastly Emma Bauerbach serves at the community service officer. In addition to electing officers, Kathryn Hartline, the program coordinator, discussed the Teen Instructor Award Nominations with the group. Hartline explained that each member of CARTEENS will have the ability to win various awards such as gift cards, award plaques, and possibly a scholarship by completing leadership activities throughout the year. The three levels of achievement encourage teens to increase their leadership skills and grow in knowledge of traffic safety through research and training.
Washington County, OHMarietta Times

WSCC offers basic academy

This fall, those seeking to become law enforcement officers will have the chance through the Peace Officer Basic Academy at Washington State Community College. Dr. Jona Hall, dean of transfer and public services at WSCC, said through the academy, a person will learn everything they need to know to become a law enforcement officer to patrol the streets.
Washington County, OHWTAP

Academic Achiever of the Week: Taylor Addlesburger

NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio. (WTAP) - Taylor Addlesburger has dreamed of working in medicine since she was little. Still, it didn’t always feel within reach. She said, “I just always told my mom I wanted to be a doctor and she always told me to follow my dreams and when I got older I was like there’s no way I can do that.”
Marietta, OHMarietta Times

B&G Club teen coordinator dies

The Boys and Girls Club of Washington County will remain closed for the remainder of this week following the sudden death of a staff member Monday evening. Executive Director Rebecca Johnson confirmed the death of Garrett Scott, 25, of Marietta, on Tuesday noting Scott was not only the son of the club’s program coordinator Angela Scott, but also an asset to the club team in his own right.
Marietta, OHMarietta Times

Marietta’s Ciara Space signs with Marshall cross country, track teams

Marietta High senior Ciara Space is used to being busy. Along with her high school academics, Space attended Washington State Community College the past two years and will graduate with an associates degree. Athletically, Space trains around 15 hours a week, including running 300 miles during the summer time. All of her hard work should help ease the transition into a student-athlete at the collegiate level.
Marietta, OHMarietta Times

Community to mourn those lost to COVID

Local Marietta businesses are coming together to host a community memorial event later this month to give people an opportunity to mourn the passing of beloved friends or family members. By displaying a photo and written eulogy of loved ones, community members will have the opportunity to pay their respects...