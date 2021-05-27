Cancel
Marietta, OH

College creating summer reading packs

Marietta Times
 14 days ago

∫ “Magnificent Homespun Brown: A Celebration” by Samara Cole Doyon. ∫ “I Talk Like a River” by Jordan Scott. ∫ “This Is a Seahorse” by Cassandra Federman. ∫ “The Big Bang Book” by Asa Stahl. ∫ “Brother’s Keeper” by Julie Lee. ∫ “When You Know What I Know” by Sonja...

www.mariettatimes.com
Marietta, OHMarietta Times

Local Events

¯ The Operations Committee of the Warren Local Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. today. The Policy Committee meeting will immediately follow the regular board meeting that begins at 6 p.m. Meetings will be held in the Administration Office, 220 Sweetapple Road, Vincent. ¯ The Learning, Instruction and...
Ohio StateThrillist

A New Driveable Art Trail Brings Creativity and Color to Rural Ohio

Venture off the highway for quirky art and small town gems. “You ever try looking at a picture of a vulture for hours?” Ric Leichliter deadpans as he squints into the sun, the wind ripping through his grey ponytail. To his left, a flock of steel turkeys poke around an open field. To his right, a handful of metal vultures leer ominously from sculpted branches. “They’re just…ugly. It’s not a nice thing to look at.”
Washington County, OHMarietta Times

WCCC honors students

The Washington County Career Center honors its May Students of the Month, Richard “Isaac” Kiggans, Chloe Tornes, and Bailey McGraw. Isaac Kiggans is a Frontier senior enrolled in the Sports Medicine & Exercise Science program, and is the son of Steve Kiggans of Newport and Jennifer Kiggans of Parkersburg. At the Career Center, he is a member of the SkillsUSA youth organization. He has received awards for Principal List, Honor Roll, Merit Roll, and the Career Center’s Energy Bus program for meeting all three criteria of 3.0 GPA or higher, 95% attendance or higher, and no office referrals. At Frontier High School, he was active in basketball, captain of the golf team and on the prom and float committees. Through College Credit Plus, he earned both high school and college credit for College Algebra, Introduction to Nutrition, Management of Athletic Injury, Medical Terminology, and Resistance Training. In addition, he has earned industrial credentials and certifications for Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation, First Aid, Automated External Defibrillator, Bleeding Control Basic 1.0 Course, and Physical Therapy Technician Certification. Through his technical program, he has taken course offerings of Athletic Injuries & Prevention, Exercise & Athletic Training, Nutrition & Wellness, and Sports Exercise Psychology. Sports Medicine & Exercise Science instructor, Lauren Copen, nominated him and commented, “Isaac is a quiet but effective leader in the classroom and lab. He has an extremely great work ethic and is a diligent student.” Upon graduation, he is considering entering the United States Air Force and train to become a traveling nurse.
Marietta, OHMarietta Times

Veterans have upcoming events

Local veterans have a full slate of upcoming activities, including picnics, ceremonies and exhibits. ¯ A DAV Memorial Day celebration will be held from 1-4 p.m. May 30 at 835 DAV Road, Whipple. The event is open to the public, and there will be a cookout and live music. ¯...
Marietta, OHMarietta Times

Putnam Elementary Closing Makes Staff Reminisce

Closing after this school year. ∫ New attendance zones have been drawn out by Marietta City Schools, and current Harmar and Putnam students will be attending either Phillips or Washington Elementary Schools. With Harmar Elementary School and Putnam Elementary School closing down with the recent consolidation of Marietta Schools, educators...
Marietta, OHMarietta Times

Fifth Grade Students Simulate Ellis Island Trip

Fifth grade students in Bethany Colvin’s class at Washington Elementary School went through an Ellis Island Simulation on Friday in Marietta. Students in the simulation were given a passport with a new identity as well as a luggage tag. Then, teachers simulated a boat ride, turning on and off the...
Marietta, OHMarietta Times

Local donor registers children for reading program

In a stroke of generosity, a local donor, who wished to remain anonymous, has donated enough money to register each child on Marietta Community Foundation’s current waiting list for the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Recently, the Foundation published an article about a donation from Kiwanis of Marietta, where 25 local...
Marietta, OHMarietta Times

‘Lite’ returns for Rivers, Trails and Ales fest this year

With coronavirus health restrictions lightening, the invitation to celebrate the outdoors and local brews is back on in a “lite” way. Last year would have marked the 10th annual Rivers, Trails and Ales Festival. Then a pandemic curbed those plans. This year, RTA Lite will offer a place marker, before...
Marietta, OHMarietta Times

Marietta Noon Rotary Club member Larry Clayman details history

When Larry Clayman started with the Marietta Noon Rotary Club about six years ago, he knew little about the club. “Being sort of one of the newbies, I’m relatively new to town,” he said. “I moved here in 2014 and had not been in Rotary in Akron where I lived. I thought it would be a good way to get a good feel for who’s who in town and it certainly was.”
Marietta, OHyadkinripple.com

Coleman wins Greek Award at Marietta College

MARIETTA, OHIO — Marietta College’s Chasten Coleman, of Yadkinville, was recently given a Greek Award for the 2020-21 academic year. Coleman, a graduate of Forbush High School, received the Living the Ritual. This award is given to the Greek member who exemplifies their chapter’s values and principles and encourages others to do the same.
Washington County, OHMarietta Times

WSCC offers basic academy

This fall, those seeking to become law enforcement officers will have the chance through the Peace Officer Basic Academy at Washington State Community College. Dr. Jona Hall, dean of transfer and public services at WSCC, said through the academy, a person will learn everything they need to know to become a law enforcement officer to patrol the streets.
Marietta, OHMarietta Times

Rotary celebrates 100 years of projects and looks to future

Throughout its 100 year history, the Marietta Noon Rotary Club has participated in dozens of projects, both locally and internationally. ¯ Laura Miller, membership chair and chair of the 100-year centennial celebration, said for the first 50 or so years, the main project was fundraising for scholarships. “They were fundraising...
Marietta, OHMarietta Times

Lafayette Hotel has long history as Rotary meeting place

The Marietta Rotary Club has been meeting at the Lafayette Hotel for the 100 years that the club has been active, and members of the club say it is because of the history, convenience and good accommodations. Daneka Hedges, Marietta Rotary Club president, said the Marietta Rotary Club started in...
Washington County, OHMarietta Times

Summer Youth Camp slated

The past year brought us many difficulties and changes, including not being able to hold 4-H camps in person. Washington County 4-H is planning to host a modified version of typical summer camps for youth in kindergarten through ninth grade. OSU Extension will be offering five camps this year, including three single day camps and two multi-day, day camps. Four of the camps will be held at Camp Hervida near Waterford and one camp will be held at the Washington County Fairgrounds. Please see below for the dates and camp specific information.
Waterford, OHMarietta Times

Lang to serve as WSCC commencement speaker

Local business leader and entrepreneur Damian Lang will address the Washington State Community College (WSCC) class of 2021 at its commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Marietta College Dyson Baudo Recreation Center. Lang was born and raised in Waterford, Ohio. After high school, he set his sights on...
Washington County, OHWTAP

Academic Achiever of the Week: Taylor Addlesburger

NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio. (WTAP) - Taylor Addlesburger has dreamed of working in medicine since she was little. Still, it didn’t always feel within reach. She said, “I just always told my mom I wanted to be a doctor and she always told me to follow my dreams and when I got older I was like there’s no way I can do that.”
Washington County, OH
Marietta Times
4-H Club News

4-H Club News

In every CARTEENS meeting, special goals are discussed among teammates to improve and enrich the program and members. In the meeting for March 10, 2021, CARTEENS members voted for new officers and discussed the Teen Instructor Award Nominations. In the officer’s election, Julia Hartline was elected for the office of president, while Megan Beaver was chosen for the vice president. Furthermore, Melina Matics was nominated as the historian, Felicity Schmidt volunteered to be the news reporter, and Lindsey Hartline was appointed as the recording secretary, lastly Emma Bauerbach serves at the community service officer. In addition to electing officers, Kathryn Hartline, the program coordinator, discussed the Teen Instructor Award Nominations with the group. Hartline explained that each member of CARTEENS will have the ability to win various awards such as gift cards, award plaques, and possibly a scholarship by completing leadership activities throughout the year. The three levels of achievement encourage teens to increase their leadership skills and grow in knowledge of traffic safety through research and training.
Marietta, OHWTAP

Harmar Place receives lunch from United Church of Christ

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With it being national nursing homes week, staff members at Harmar Place were given a special treat from their community. The staff at Harmar Place received lunch bags from United Church of Christ in Marietta. Harmar Place is one of many nursing homes that was affected...