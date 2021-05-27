Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

JKJAV: 937,756 Malaysians completed two-dose vaccination, Selangor leads with 126,615 fully inoculated

By Syafiqah Salim
theedgemarkets.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (May 27): Malaysia had administered 2.605 million doses of vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) from 2.236 million in the past week (May 20), of which 937,756 individuals had completed their second doses of vaccine, according to the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV) in a Twitter post today.

www.theedgemarkets.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selangor#Malaysians#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccination#Jkjav#Kuala Lumpur#Twitter#Immunisation Task Force#Perak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Health
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Healthmelodyinter.com

Malaysian employers urge Putrajaya to set up Covid vaccine research centre

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) has called on the government to set up a national vaccine research centre employing local experts and resources to ensure a long-term vaccine supply for the country. MEF president Datuk Dr Syed Hussain Syed Husman JP lauded the government’s move in...
Healththeedgemarkets.com

Malaysia’s daily vaccination rate dropped to 180,066 on June 18 — JKJAV

KUALA LUMPUR (June 19): Malaysia witnessed a decline in its daily vaccination rate to 180,066 yesterday (June 18) after administering more than 200,000 doses per day in the previous three days. A total of 147,616 individuals received their first dose yesterday while the remaining 32,450 received their second jab, according...
Medical & Biotechtheedgemarkets.com

Malaysia administered 5.11 million vaccine doses as of June 16 — JKJAV

KUALA LUMPUR (June 17): Malaysia had administered a total of 5.11 million Covid-19 doses as of yesterday (June 16), based on the latest data from the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV). A total of 204,839 doses were administered yesterday, with 196,775 individuals receiving their first dose, while...
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

ProtectHealth partners Selgate Healthcare to boost Selangor's vaccination plan

KUALA LUMPUR (June 21): ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn Bhd will form a strategic partnership with Selgate Healthcare Sdn Bhd to boost the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK). ProtectHealth, the company appointed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) as an implementer of the involvement of private medical practitioners in PICK, said it...
Public Healthmelodyinter.com

Muhyiddin: Malaysian govt completed purchase, payments for Covid-19 vaccine supplies

TANGKAK, June 22 — The government has completed the purchase and payments for Covid-19 vaccine supplies to meet the demand to accelerate vaccination in the country. Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said he had also instructed all ministers involved in the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme to ask the vaccine manufacturers to provide Malaysia with the supplies faster.
Healththeedgemarkets.com

Hishammuddin requests Egypt to vaccinate 8,000 Malaysian students

KUALA LUMPUR (June 21): Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein said his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Hassan Shoukry had positively welcomed his request to vaccinate some 8,000 Malaysian students currently in Egypt with the Covid-19 vaccine. In his remarks at a joint press conference with Shoukry in Cairo in...
Pharmaceuticalstheedgemarkets.com

Why are Malaysians choosy about vaccines and what the implications are

Confusion over vaccine efficacy and vaccine hesitancy proves to be a major stumbling block in achieving herd immunity in Malaysia. KUALA LUMPUR (June 21): Vaccines have been one of the biggest success stories of modern medicine. Over the course of history, vaccination has proven to be one of the most important cost-effective measures for controlling and preventing infectious diseases, being responsible for preventing millions of deaths worldwide every yea. It is based on the pioneering trials of vaccination performed by Edward Jenner and Louis Pasteur. Since these early efforts, vaccines have been developed against important diseases that have affected humanity. The eradication of smallpox, which was considered to be the worst plague of humankind, announced in 1977 by the World Health Organization (WHO), is perhaps the best illustration of the power of this approach. On a more recent note, the WHO also estimates that at least 10 million deaths were prevented between 2010 and 2015 thanks to vaccinations delivered around the world.
Travelmelodyinter.com

Report: Inoculated Malaysians might soon be able to travel to Singapore using MySejahtera as ‘vaccine passport’, says Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Malaysia is in talks with Singapore for the island nation to allow its fully vaccinated locals to travel there by recognising their individual inoculation statuses as logged by the MySejahtera application, said National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin. He said discussions are also...
Healthheraldmalaysia.com

Malaysian students welcome chance to be vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR: Several students sitting for major examinations this year are eager to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, saying it will give them confidence and the peace of mind to return to school. This follows the announcement by the government last week that candidates for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Sijil...
Worldmelodyinter.com

KL, Selangor lawyers get priority for Covid-19 vaccination

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Lawyers here and in Selangor have been prioritised for Covid-19 vaccination following requests presented by the Kuala Lumpur Bar Committee and the Selangor Bar Committee to the government. The Kuala Lumpur Bar Committee made it clear, however, that the prioritised vaccination would be for all...
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

Malaysia's Covid-19 vaccination rate dipped to 215,968 doses on June 25

KUALA LUMPUR (June 26): Malaysia jabbed 215,968 doses of Covid-19 vaccines into people's arms yesterday (June 25), down from the 268,604 doses administered a day prior. According to the latest tweet from the Special Committee for Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV), citing data from the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF), 148,380 individuals received their first doses, while 67,588 persons got their second doses yesterday.
Healththeedgemarkets.com

All medical specialisation training conducted in Malaysia need MoHE registration and MQA accreditation

KUALA LUMPUR (June 24): All medical specialisation training offered in the country by institutions of higher learning, including partnership or twinning programmes with internationally certified bodies, are required to register with the Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) and undergo the accreditation process. Malaysian Medical Council (MMC) president Tan Sri Dr...
Asiatheedgemarkets.com

EMCO in two places in Kuala Lumpur and four in Sabah — Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR (June 25): Four localities in Sabah and two areas in Kuala Lumpur will be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. He said the EMCO in Sabah would be implemented in Kampung Pukat Tanjung Batu Laut and...
Public Healthsoyacincau.com

COVID-19: Malaysia continues to record over 5,800 new cases and over 80 deaths today

Malaysia has recorded 5,812 new COVID-19 cases today which brings the total number of infections to 722,659. There are 82 new deaths reported and the death toll is now 4,803. The Ministry of Health has reported 6,775 new recoveries and a total of 657,739 patients have recovered and discharged so far. The recovery rate is now 91.02% while the mortality rate is at 0.66%.