JKJAV: 937,756 Malaysians completed two-dose vaccination, Selangor leads with 126,615 fully inoculated

Confusion over vaccine efficacy and vaccine hesitancy proves to be a major stumbling block in achieving herd immunity in Malaysia. KUALA LUMPUR (June 21): Vaccines have been one of the biggest success stories of modern medicine. Over the course of history, vaccination has proven to be one of the most important cost-effective measures for controlling and preventing infectious diseases, being responsible for preventing millions of deaths worldwide every yea. It is based on the pioneering trials of vaccination performed by Edward Jenner and Louis Pasteur. Since these early efforts, vaccines have been developed against important diseases that have affected humanity. The eradication of smallpox, which was considered to be the worst plague of humankind, announced in 1977 by the World Health Organization (WHO), is perhaps the best illustration of the power of this approach. On a more recent note, the WHO also estimates that at least 10 million deaths were prevented between 2010 and 2015 thanks to vaccinations delivered around the world.