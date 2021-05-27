Gold Forecast: Showing Signs of Pullback by Giving Up Gains
The gold markets rallied a bit during the trading session, breaking above the $1900 level during early hours on Wednesday. However, we have turned around to show signs of weakness and ended up forming a bit of a shooting star. At this point, the market is likely to pull back towards the $1850 level, an area that we had broken out of previously. The downtrend line slices through just below there as well, so I think that is also supportive. Beyond that, we also have the 50-day EMA breaking above the 200-day EMA, which is the “golden cross” that a lot of longer-term traders pay close attention to. If we do break down through those moving averages, this market would more than likely break down quite drastically.www.dailyforex.com
