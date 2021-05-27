NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Continues to Run Out of Momentum

The NASDAQ 100 rallied ever so slightly during the trading session on Wednesday, as we have essentially run out of momentum. With this being the case, the market looks as if it could pull back a bit, but really at this point we are still very much in an uptrend. The 50-day EMA looks as if it is trying to turn to the upside, so that could come into play as well. Furthermore, the 50-day EMA sits just below the 13,500 level.