CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Continues to Run Out of Momentum

By Christopher Lewis
dailyforex.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe NASDAQ 100 rallied ever so slightly during the trading session on Wednesday, as we have essentially run out of momentum. With this being the case, the market looks as if it could pull back a bit, but really at this point we are still very much in an uptrend. The 50-day EMA looks as if it is trying to turn to the upside, so that could come into play as well. Furthermore, the 50-day EMA sits just below the 13,500 level.

www.dailyforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Jumps Higher Heading into Weekend

The Australian dollar initially fell on Friday but then turned around to show signs of strength again in what has been a somewhat repeating pattern. The Asian markets tend to sell off the Aussie, perhaps in reaction to the concerns coming out of China, but by the time the Americans get on board, they start looking for some type of “risk on” type of trade.
WORLD
dailyforex.com

CAC Forecast: Index Makes Stunning Turnaround on Friday

The Parisian CAC Index fell a bit on Friday to test a minor uptrend line, only to turn around and rally quite significantly. The 6500 level has been overcome, and now it looks like we are getting ready to go looking towards the 50-day EMA. Furthermore, there is also a downtrend line sitting above that continues to offer plenty of resistance. If we were to break above there, then the market is likely to go looking towards the 1600 level, possibly even the 7000 level after that.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

DAX Forecast: Looking Ready to Lead the Way

The DAX Index initially plunged on Friday after gapping lower. However, there has been quite a bit of buying pressure as the market reached towards the 200-day EMA. This is an indicator that a lot of people pay close attention to, so it's no surprise that we turned around to form a bit of a hammer. The hammer is a very bullish candlestick, and at this point, if we break above there, it is possible that we may make a move to the upside.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Momentum#Ema
dailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Recovers Losses from Previous 24 Hours

The S&P 500 initially fell on Friday but then turned around to show signs of life again. By doing so, we ended up taking back the entire body of the Thursday candlestick, but we also have the previous uptrend line that is sitting there offering a certain amount of resistance. With that in mind, I think it is difficult to imagine a scenario in which we simply take off to the upside, not only because of that uptrend line but also the fact that the 50-day EMA is starting to curl lower.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

USD/ZAR: Tumultuous Conditions, Potential Wide Value Range

The USD/ZAR is trading as of this writing near the 14.90000 level. Value remains within sight of the upper range for the Forex pair, and speculators who have been trading the USD/ZAR the past handful of days may be enticed while looking at technical charts. The volatility delivered by the USD/ZAR has created a broad range and likely produced rather solid results for some speculators, while making others suffer.
MARKETS
The Independent

Bitcoin news – live: BTC price rises as crypto analysts predict second leg of bull run

Bitcoin is seeing some positive price movements after a stuttering start at the beginning of last week.The cryptocurrency is up by over 9 per cent compared to its Friday morning values, pushing it back above $47,000. Other major cryptocurrencies have also mirrored these movements, with both Ethereum (ether) and Ripple (XRP) seeing similar price gains over the last week.The global crypto market has also risen above the $2 trillion mark since Friday but has not changed significantly in the last 24 hours.The largest gains have come from Binance Coin and Solana, which have risen in value by over 15...
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

USD/MXN: Higher Range Explored and Speculated On by Traders

The USD/MXN hit a mid-term high of nearly 20.73500 on Friday, which tested values last seen in June of this year. Even though a reversal occurred after hitting the highs before going into the weekend, the USD/MXN maintains its upper range and current trading conditions technically remain dynamic as speculators consider their chances within the volatile conditions.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
dailyforex.com

USD/PKR: New Highs Fueling Fast Speculative Bullish Wagers

Speculators with the ability to trade the USD/PKR are likely being attracted to the rather dynamic bullish trend the Forex pair is producing. New all-time highs are being registered in a consistent manner. Traders who are considering a wager on the USD/PKR not only have to pay attention to the potential of volatility within the pair, but the amount of transaction costs they will be charged for the wager.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forex Signal: Bitcoin Bounces Back

Last Wednesday’s BTC/USD signal was not triggered as there was no bearish price action when the resistance level at $42,663 was first reached. Trades may only be entered prior to 5pm Tokyo time Tuesday. Long Trade Ideas. Long entry after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 time frame...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Anticipating the Moment of Launch

The price of gold reached $1765 twice last week after falling to the support level of $1722, the lowest price in nearly two months. Trading this week will start stable around $1760, at a time when the markets are awaiting the announcement of US jobs numbers, whose results affect the current market expectations towards the approaching date of tightening the policy of the US Federal Reserve.
MARKETS
investing.com

Nvidia Stock: Can the Momentum Continue?

The momentum behind Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock seems unstoppable these days, with the stock now up 58% year to date. Although I am a huge fan of the graphics card maker/AI computing company, the valuation is way too rich for my liking, even considering the firm's incredible growth prospects. Moreover, there...
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Trending Lower

It was a sharp bearish trading week for the EUR/USD, which collapsed to the 1.1563 support level, a 14-month low, and closed trading around the 1.1592 level. Inflation in the Eurozone rose sharply in September and is expected to extend upward during the fourth quarter. However, the euro exchange rates...
BUSINESS
advisorhub.com

ProShares: How Momentum Unlocks Nasdaq-100 Outperformance Potential

Momentum: Unlocking the Full Outperformance Potential of the Nasdaq-100 ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (QQQA), which tracks the Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum Index, is the only ETF providing a momentum-based strategy to identify the top‑performing stocks in the bellwether Nasdaq-100 Index, which is known for innovative and growing companies.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Sinking Stocks Cathie Wood Keeps Buying Anyway

Shares of Signify Health have been tumbling, but that didn't stop Wood from acquiring more for ARK Invest's collection of exchange-traded funds. The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF added more shares to its 908 Devices position. Ark Invest funds also bought more shares of Invitae, a leading medical genetics company. What...
STOCKS
investing.com

2 Top Canadian Growth Stocks Trading for a Bargain

Stock market investors who love hunting for bargains on the stock market should never waste opportunities when they arise. The recent pullback in the stock market has created such an opportunity for investors who have been searching for Canadian stocks that can offer them significant upside potential. Today I will...
STOCKS
u.today

Raoul Pal "Extremely Bullish" on Crypto in Next Few Months: See Two Charts

Mr. Pal has shared charts to display the phase of crypto market dynamics and explain why it looks amazing for bulls. Today, on Oct. 3, 2021, Mr. Pal shared the chart of net cryptocurrency market capitalization displayed on a logarithmic scale. According to this chart, crypto market cap touched the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Just How Bad Was September For The Stock Market?

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) finished the month of September down 4.8%. While that’s far from a stock market crash, the September pullback was notable for several reasons. The Numbers: September was not only the worst month of 2021, it was also the worst month for the S&P...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy