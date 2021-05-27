Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

Sri Lanka braces for beach pollution as ship burns

Phys.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree Indian vessels on Thursday joined the battle to contain a major fire on a container ship off the Sri Lanka coast amid fears that it could break up and spew out hundreds of tonnes of oil. The X-Press Pearl has been blazing out of control for a week and...

phys.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ships#Military Helicopter#Beaches#Sea Water#North Sea#Water Pollution#Plastic Pollution#Indian#Mepa#Afp#New Diamond#Sri Lankan Waters#Colombo Harbour#Navy#Tonnes#Marine Gasoil#Negombo Beach#Fire Retardant Chemicals#Plastic Raw Materials#Heavy Winds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
Place
Asia
Country
India
Country
Sri Lanka
Related
AccidentsICIS Chemical Business

Fire at container ship off Sri Lanka coast “considerably contained”

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--The fire burning for more than a week at container ship MV X-Press Pearl off the coast of Sri Lanka has been “contained considerably”, the south Asian country’s ports authority said on Friday. “Local authorities along with the assistance of the firefighters and salvos are engaging in assessing the...
Aerospace & Defensenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Crew of 25 rescued from container ship ablaze off Sri Lanka

Twenty-five crew members from a Singaporean container ship which has been battling a developing fire for the past five days were rescued on Tuesday off the western coast of Sri Lanka, a navy spokesman said. The crew members of the X-Press Pearl carrying chemicals and cosmetics were rescued as the...
AdvocacyInternational Business Times

Sri Lanka Battles Waves Of Plastic Waste From Burning Ship

Tonnes of plastic pellets from a burning container ship swamped Sri Lanka's west coast Friday, sparking a ban on fishing as international efforts to salvage the vessel dragged into a ninth day. The government declared an 80-kilometre (50-mile) coastal area off limits for fishermen fearing contamination with pollutants and plastic...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
AFP

Sri Lanka battles fire on ship loaded with chemicals

Sri Lankan authorities battled Wednesday to put out a fire raging for a week on a stricken container ship loaded with chemicals to avoid a potential marine environmental disaster. The Singapore-registered vessel, within sight of the shore, is carrying 25 tonnes of nitric acid as well as other unspecified chemicals and cosmetics, the navy said. Eight of its nearly 1,500 containers fell overboard on Tuesday, one of which washed ashore at the Negombo tourist beach 40 kilometres (25 miles) north of Colombo. Strong winds associated with a cyclone hitting eastern India hampered efforts to put out the blaze as a huge cloud of black smoke rose from the MV X-Press Pearl.
Worldmaritime-executive.com

Video: Fire and Explosions on Containership off Sri Lanka

The fire aboard the Singapore-flagged containership X-Press Pearl intensified overnight, prompting the decision to evacuate the ship as firefighters struggled with worsening weather conditions. Sri Lankan officials are now preparing for an environmental incident as the vessel has lost containers overboard, taken on a list, and the fire continues out of control.
IndiaThe Weather Channel

Sri Lanka Bracing For Environmental Disaster as Burned Cargo Ship Partially Sinks Off Western Coast

The fire started two weeks ago. The ship was carrying tons of nitric acid and oil. Plastic "nurdles" from the vessel's cargo have already begun washing ashore. Government officials and environmentalists are bracing for disaster off the western coast of Sri Lanka after a container ship carrying tons of chemicals and other potentially hazardous cargo caught fire and partially sank.
Economywcn247.com

Data recovered as ship with chemicals sinking off Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Experts have recovered the data recorder of a fire-ravaged ship carrying chemicals that is slowly sinking off Sri Lanka’s capital while salvage crews stand by to head off a possible environmental disaster. The Singapore-flagged MV X-Press Pearl started sinking Wednesday, a day after authorities extinguished a fire that raged on the vessel for 12 days. Efforts to tow the ship into deeper waters away from the port in Colombo had failed after the ship’s stern became submerged and rested on the seabed. Sri Lanka Ports Authority says there's no sign of any leaks of chemicals or oil. But debris — including several tons of plastic pellets used to make plastic bags — has already washed ashore and the government has banned fishing.
EnvironmentThe Weather Channel

Burning Container Ship Might Cause Acid Rains in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's Marine Environment Protection Authority (MEPA) has warned that acid rains would possibly hit the island nation due to the burning X-Press Pearl container ship in the waters of the Colombo Harbour, local media reported. Dharshani Lahandapura, the Chairperson of the MEPA, told a local media outlet on Friday...
India24newshd.tv

Sri Lanka ship fire extinguished after 13 days

A fire aboard a cargo ship off Sri Lanka was finally extinguished Tuesday after a 13-day international operation, the navy said. Tonnes of microplastic granules from its cargo have inundated Sri Lanka's beaches, forcing a fishing ban and sparking fears of ecological devastation. Experts from Dutch salvage company SMIT boarded...
Indiasandiegouniontribune.com

Fire-stricken container vessel sinking off Sri Lanka port

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Salvage experts were attempting to tow a fire-stricken container ship that had been loaded with chemicals into the deep sea as the vessel started to sink Wednesday off Sri Lanka’s main port, officials said. Water submerged the MV X-Press Pearl’s quarterdeck a day after firefighters extinguished...
Indiawcn247.com

Fishermen feeling the impact of Sri Lanka ship disaster

KEPUMGODA, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s fishermen are already feeling the impact of an unfolding environmental disaster caused by the slow sinking of a fire-ravaged cargo ship that had been loaded with chemicals. Fishing remained banned Friday along about 80 kilometers (50 miles) of coastline, as debris from the Singapore-flagged MV X-Press Pearl — including tons of plastic pellets and burned fiberglass — continued to wash ashore. Authorities were also on guard for the possible leak of oil and chemicals from the ship, which started sinking off the country’s main port on Wednesday, a day after a fire that raged on the vessel for 12 days was extinguished.
Economynewsatw.com

Sri Lanka cargo ship disaster: Salvage experts monitoring sinking chemical-laden cargo vessel for pollution | World News

A chemical-laden cargo ship which is slowly sinking off the coast of Sri Lanka is being monitored for environmental damage by salvage experts. The MV X-Press Pearl began sinking on Wednesday, a day after authorities extinguished a fire that had torn through the vessel over 12 days, with volunteers describing the situation as the “worst marine ecological disaster” the country has ever seen.
Worldgranthshala.com

Black box recovered from fire-stricken ship sinking off Sri Lanka

Officials say the data recorders will be handed over to local law enforcement agencies investigating the fire. Experts have recovered a data recorder related to chemicals being ravaged by a fire that is slowly sinking in the Sri Lankan capital, officials said on Sunday, as investigators probe what caused the fire. .