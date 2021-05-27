CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBP/USD Forecast: British Pound Continues to Hesitate

By Christopher Lewis
dailyforex.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe British pound initially rallied during the trading session on Wednesday, but gave back the gains to turn around and show hesitation again as the 1.42 level continues to offer significant issues for buyers to overcome. This is an area where we have seen a lot of pushback, so it certainly suggests to me that the market is going to continue to see noisy behavior that we have seen for some time. The 1.42 level is a major resistance barrier that, if broken, could lead to a bigger move to the upside.

www.dailyforex.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Pound#Us Dollar#Usd#Gbp#Ema
