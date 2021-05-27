GBP/USD Forecast: British Pound Continues to Hesitate

The NASDAQ 100 has tried to rally during the trading session on Thursday but gave back the gains to show weakness yet again. This is interesting, considering that we are extraordinarily weak looking, but yet at the end of the day the market simply cannot get off of its floor. The stock markets continue to be manipulated via speeches on Capitol Hill, and of course the central bank, so yet to be very cautious about trying to short anything. If we break down below the last couple of days, I might be a buyer of puts, but that says bearish as I get as you know.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO