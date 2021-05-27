GBP/USD Forecast: British Pound Continues to Hesitate
The British pound initially rallied during the trading session on Wednesday, but gave back the gains to turn around and show hesitation again as the 1.42 level continues to offer significant issues for buyers to overcome. This is an area where we have seen a lot of pushback, so it certainly suggests to me that the market is going to continue to see noisy behavior that we have seen for some time. The 1.42 level is a major resistance barrier that, if broken, could lead to a bigger move to the upside.www.dailyforex.com
Comments / 0