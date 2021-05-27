EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Has Tough Session

The euro broke down a bit during the trading session on Wednesday as we continue to see a lot of selling pressure just above. We are getting close to the top of the overall consolidation range, with the 1.23 level being a major barrier to higher prices. If we can break above there finally, then the market is likely to go looking towards the 1.25 handle, but I do not see that happening anytime soon. With this being the case, I anticipate that we will continue to see a lot of choppy behavior, but also recognize that the trend is still fraught with issues.