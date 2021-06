As we near the one year anniversary of the first fatal shark attack in Maine that many can remember, Harpswell has installed warning flags. According to the KJ, a purple flag with a white shark on it will be raised above popular beach spots when a shark has been spotted nearby. The flag will be flown in Mitchell Field, Mackerel Cove, and Cedar Beach if a shark has been spotted within a quarter of a mile. The flag, meant to warn people to swim at their own risk, will remain in place until the next day.