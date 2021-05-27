Nomad settles in

The local markets are bustling with activity this time of year. Your mouth will water over the large assortment of fresh vegetables and fruits to choose from. Pick some fresh vegetables and fruits and make some simple dishes. No casseroles on this menu, and you won’t need a deep fryer for these recipes. If you want a protein to serve, bake some chicken or fish or grill some shrimp. June is National Iced Tea Month, so fill some tall glasses with some perfectly sweetened tea (or unsweet, if that’s your preference). Just keep it simple and easy.