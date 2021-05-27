Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Hong Kong suspends poultry imports from Poland and the Netherlands on bird flu fears

The Poultry Site
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe import suspension covers poultry meat and products, including eggs. A CFS spokesman said that according to the Census and Statistics Department, Hong Kong imported about 2,920 tonnes of frozen poultry meat and about 12.06 million poultry eggs from Poland in the first three months of this year. The city imported about 380 tonnes of frozen poultry meat from the Netherlands in the first three months of this year.

www.thepoultrysite.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poultry#Hong Kong#Bird Flu#Imports#Cfs#Frozen Poultry Meat#Eggs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Poland
News Break
Economy
Country
Netherlands
Country
China
Related
Food & Drinksdailyhive.com

From Hong Kong to Vancouver: A love and legacy of food

Written for Daily Hive by Jackie Kai Ellis, a multi-disciplinary creator, designer, bestselling author, pastry chef, entrepreneur, lifestyle writer, and other bits n’ bobs. I never met my grandfather. He was born and raised in a small town in Shandong, a province in northern China, where they make long noodles...
Economyintralinks.com

Dealmaking in China Is Primed and Ready for H2 2021

China has seen an increase in the country’s pipeline of mergers and acquisitions (M&A), although we expect Q3 and Q4 to be even higher for dealmaking activity. The Industrial, TMT and Healthcare sectors are leading in activity, with more and more Healthcare companies planning next-round financing. A-share IPOs were not affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and maintained strong momentum. The implementation of the registration system has also accelerated the flow of A-share IPOs.
Energy IndustryICIS Chemical Business

Severe power shortage hits south China; dents petrochemical demand

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Manufacturing industries in southern China are grappling with a severe power shortage, forcing some plants in Guangdong province to shut production for up to four days a week, denting demand for petrochemicals in the region. Guangdong’s local government has imposed restrictions on industrial power consumption since mid-May, at the...
Public HealthCourier News

The Latest: More cases in virus cluster in southern China

BEIJING — Fifteen more COVID-19 cases have been reported in the southern Chinese province of Guangzhou, with a report saying the coronavirus variant in the latest outbreak is more transmissible than in previous clusters in the country. The city of Guangdong has locked down neighborhoods and requires anyone wishing to...
Economytribuneledgernews.com

Singapore planning investigation into sinking ship near Sri Lanka

Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) said it aims to carry out its own investigation into a stricken chemicals-laden container ship that started to sink on Wednesday off the coast of Sri Lanka, threatening environmental disaster. The MPA said late on Wednesday that it "has been in constant communication with...
Public Healthdigg.com

A Case Of H10N3 Bird Flu Was Detected In A Man In China

The 41-year-old man in Jiangsu Province in eastern China is the first person known to have contracted H10N3. Experts are monitoring the situation closely. China's National Health Commission said that there is currently no evidence of human-to-human transmission of the virus, and contact tracing hasn't detected any other cases. Key...
Public HealthRepublic

China reports human case of H10N3 bird flu, a possible first

BEIJING — A man in eastern China has contracted what might be the world’s first human case of the H10N3 strain of bird flu, but the risk of large-scale spread is low, the government said Tuesday. The 41-year-old man in Jiangsu province, northwest of Shanghai, was hospitalized April 28 and...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

S Korea's H2 gasoil exports seen limited on improving domestic demand, China tax

Robust manufacturing, construction activity support domestic diesel demand. Gasoil, LCO sales to China may fall below 5 million barrels/month. South Korean gasoil producers are poised to trim exports and shift focus to the domestic market as industrial fuel demand improves amid a rapid pickup in the country's economic activity, while Beijing's decision to slap a consumption tax on diesel blendstock has dented the sales outlook to China.
Grocery & Supermaketwnobserver.com

Malaysia imposes strict nationwide lockdown

Malaysia has commenced a strict nationwide lockdown to combat the worsening coronavirus outbreak as countries across Southeast Asia struggle with the resurgence of cases due to infectious strains. A large part of the region managed to survive the first wave of the epidemic last year in relative safety; Because borders...
Public Healthfloridasportsman.com

Chinese Bird Flu

Something else for people to get hysterical about. "Many different strains of avian influenza are present in China and some sporadically infect people, usually those working with poultry. There have been no significant numbers of human infections with bird flu since the H7N9 strain killed around 300 people during 2016-2017."
Economybusinesstraveller.com

Hong Kong Tourism launches ‘Hong Kong Convention Ambassador’ programme

Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) has launched the ‘Hong Kong Convention Ambassador’ programme to “promote the city as the premier choice for regional and global MICE events. Over 100 distinguished leaders of business and professional bodies in Hong Kong have joined forces with the tourism board, under this initiative. The...
Economysimpleflying.com

Cathay Pacific Resumes Hiring Hong Kong-Based Pilots

For the first time in 18 months, Cathay Pacific on Tuesday began hiring pilots for its Hong Kong base. While much of Cathay’s fleet remains parked in long-term storage, the airline said it is in the process of future planning and is looking to bring in local talent who already have residency rights or citizenship.
Public HealthThe Daily Star

Covid-19 lockdown lessons from US, Hong Kong, China and Australia

Hong Kong has its ambush-style mini lockdowns. Down Under has a new nickname, 'Fortress Australia'. China was both patted and panned for the Wuhan way. What is the art of a good lockdown?. The Straits Times bureaus report on wisdom gleaned from handling the world's public health crisis. US: Sharper,...
Agriculturethepigsite.com

Vietnam to halt live pig imports from Thailand on ASF fears

The move aimed to prevent the disease spreading to the domestic pig herd, the statement said, adding that the suspension will take effect from 30 June. It said African swine fever was found in a batch of 980 live pigs imported from Thailand on 19 May. Vietnam imported more than...
ChinaPosted by
Daily Mail

Australia must 'stand for itself against the Beijing bully' because there's little it can do to get out of China's 'freezer' of punitive trade wars after pushing back against the authoritarian regime

Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull says there's little Australia can do to exit the Chinese 'freezer' of punitive trade measures, and should instead continue to prioritise the protection of its sovereignty. But he also warned 'gratuitous belligerence' towards Beijing was unhelpful, saying quiet diplomacy should win the day over slogans...
Marketsmilwaukeesun.com

JD Logistics debuts on Hong Kong market

HONG KONG, May 28 (Xinhua) -- JD Logistics, Inc., the delivery arm of e-commerce giant JD.com, started trading on the Hong Kong stock market on Friday. Shares of the company opened at 46.05 Hong Kong dollars (nearly 6 U.S. dollars), up from its offer price of 40.36 Hong Kong dollars.
Public Healthfoodsafetynews.com

Hong Kong recorded 2,000 food incidents in 2020

The Centre for Food Safety (CFS) in Hong Kong identified more than 2,000 incidents this past year. Less than one-fourth, about 440, related to undeclared allergens, according to data from the Food Incident Surveillance System (FISS), which monitors incidents outside Hong Kong. In 2020, the CFS issued 215 food incident...