Hong Kong suspends poultry imports from Poland and the Netherlands on bird flu fears
The import suspension covers poultry meat and products, including eggs. A CFS spokesman said that according to the Census and Statistics Department, Hong Kong imported about 2,920 tonnes of frozen poultry meat and about 12.06 million poultry eggs from Poland in the first three months of this year. The city imported about 380 tonnes of frozen poultry meat from the Netherlands in the first three months of this year.www.thepoultrysite.com