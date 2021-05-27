Hong Kong suspends poultry imports from Poland and the Netherlands on bird flu fears

China has seen an increase in the country’s pipeline of mergers and acquisitions (M&A), although we expect Q3 and Q4 to be even higher for dealmaking activity. The Industrial, TMT and Healthcare sectors are leading in activity, with more and more Healthcare companies planning next-round financing. A-share IPOs were not affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and maintained strong momentum. The implementation of the registration system has also accelerated the flow of A-share IPOs.