Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Mass Effect remaster: 'Nostalgia is a powerful feeling'

BBC
 12 days ago

Epic, captivating, breathtaking. That was the critics' verdict when Mass Effect was first released in 2007. Now the game and its sequels have come to the current generation of consoles. And just like Final Fantasy and Resident Evil, developers are trying to recapture the magic of the originals and wrap...

www.bbc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nostalgia#Remaster#Classic Characters#Evil Things#Gaming Consoles#Thrones Characters#Final Fantasy#Skyrim#Andromeda#Polish#Image Captionmass Effect#Modern Graphics#Gameplay#Revisiting Classics#Updated Graphics#Game Design#Resident Evil#The Game#Image Captiondevelopers#Newsbeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
Related
Video GamesTwinfinite

Mass Effect 1: How to Get Colossus Armor

Your abilities and weapons will carry you through most of the story in Mass Effect 1, but if you really want to get into stats and make sure your party is outfitted with the best possible gear, you’ll need to look at your armor as well. And if you’re looking to get the very best protective armor in the game, we’re here to help you out. Here’s how to get the Colossus Armor in Mass Effect 1.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Mass Effect: Who Made the Reapers? Answered

By the end of the original Mass Effect trilogy, most all of the story’s plot threads can be tied up. Or at least, they can if you’ve completed every game and finished every bit of DLC tied to them. This is especially true for one of the series’ biggest mysteries, and if you accidentally skipped one of Mass Effect 3’s chunkier expansions, then you’ve probably been left wondering: Who made the Reapers in Mass Effect, and why did they make them?
Video Gamesdbltap.com

How to Romance Miranda in Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Commanders are eager to know how to get in good with Mass Effect 2 romantic interest, Miranda Lawson. Miranda Lawson is a potential romantic interest for male Shepard—or both, thanks to mods. She appears in Mass Effect 2 and can make another appearance in Mass Effect 3 if she survives the events of the preceding game. Miranda is a gorgeous and incredibly powerful biotic and the result of heavy gene editing by her megalomaniac father. She was designed to be perfect. However, this proved to be a heavy burden for her to bear, and Miranda eventually fled to Cerberus for protection from him.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Mass Effect 2: All Element Zero Planets

Mass Effect 2 does away with the resource procurement systems from Mass Effect 1. No longer can you just explore random planets to come across things, nor can you just simply press a button and extract whatever resources might be there. Mass Effect 2 makes you work for it. If you’re here, you’re probably wondering about how to get Element Zero aka Eezo in Mass Effect 2, an important resource that is hard to come by. Here’s what you need to know.
Video Gamestimesnewsexpress.com

Mass Effect: How to Change Your Squad

Shepard can choose a different squad for any mission in Mass Effect. To change squadmates, they will need to chart a course on the Galaxy Map. Shepard meets and recruits several NPCs in Mass Effect, and all these characters can join their squad. During any mission across the Mass Effect series, Shepard will need to have two squadmates with them. Strategically, Shepard should select squadmates who fit the mission and who can fill in weaknesses from Shepard’s class and build. It is always possible to change squad configuration between missions and experiment to see what group is most effective against certain enemies. Once Shepard has begun a mission, however, there is no easy way to change their squad until it has been completed.
Video GamesGamespot

Jennifer Hale Wants Shepard To Be In Mass Effect 4

In a sentiment most Mass Effect fans will agree with, female Shepard voice actor Jennifer Hale has said that she wants to see Commander Shepard back for Mass Effect 4. "I want Shepard back 100%," Hale said in an interview with GameInformer. "I want to explore the relationships, you know, with Garrus, Thane, Liara--all of that," she added.
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

Mass Effect 2: who is The Observer on Illium?

While not all members of the original Normandy crew have a major role in Mass Effect 2, everybody still alive goes on to at least make an appearance - and the most significant of that group is Liara, who is found on Illium and even has a couple of side quests devoted to her, including a quest called The Observer.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

The Real Reason These Fan Favorite Mass Effect Mods Are Gone

"Mass Effect Legendary Edition" brought the beloved "Mass Effect" trilogy to gamers for a second time in an enhanced collection. There were new features added, like a photo mode, while a few things were taken away, including one "lost" DLC. For many "Mass Effect" fans, mods have become a huge part of the experience, making the games even better. However, because of "Mass Effect Legendary Edition," some of the most popular mods for the original games have been taken down.
Video GamesRoger Ebert

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Gets the Squad Back Together

BioWare’s “Mass Effect” changed the video game landscape when it was released in 2007 exclusively for the Xbox 360. A sci-fi saga, the game blended role-playing elements with a level of shooter action not typically seen in the genre and gamers were hooked. The sequel, 2010’s “Mass Effect 2” made an even greater impact when it hit Windows and Xbox in 2010 and then really took off further when it was released for the PS3 in 2011. A masterpiece of a game, it’s widely considered one of the best releases of the 2010s. Building on the story of the first release, it wasn’t just a sequel that repeated what worked about the first title—it expanded a universe. And that universe felt personal and emotional to hardcore fans, leading to high expectations for 2012’s “Mass Effect 3,” a truly fantastic game in terms of gameplay but one that includes some storytelling decisions that frustrated fans of the series, especially in the final scenes. As quickly as “Mass Effect” exploded into pop culture, it felt like it burned out. 2017’s “Mass Effect: Andromeda” was a disappointment, but there remained enough love for the series that when a new game was announced in late 2020, people went crazy. A fifth “Mass Effect” game could easily bring back this juggernaut of a franchise, and the just-released “Mass Effect Legendary Edition” proves why.
Video GamesPolygon

Mass Effect guide: How long is the game?

The Mass Effect Legendary Edition finally brings all three games in the trilogy together in a single package. This collection ushers in a host of changes to the gameplay and even updated visual consistency across the franchise. If this is your first time diving into the series or just curious about the length of the first game, this guide will have answers for you.
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Is a Triumphant Trilogy Revisited Tremendously

Developer: Bioware | Publisher: Electronic Arts | Genre: Action role-playing, Third-person shooter | Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows | Reviewed On: PlayStation 4. Returning to the epic role-playing space opera that is the original Mass Effect trilogy reminds us of Bioware at its best even when some of...