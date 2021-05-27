How the Brain Strengthens Memories During Sleep

Whether you’re are a student or long into your working career, summer often feels like the right time of year for your brain to take a little vacation. The weather is warmer and it feels like your time to relax. However, you don’t have to check out completely — there are ways to maintain your ability to concentrate and your memory and other cognitive functions — so you still can keep your brain active during the summer. If doesn’t have to be as extreme as taking a course or reading a thousand books. With a few stimulating activities each day, you can enjoy your vacation and give your brain a quick workout as well.