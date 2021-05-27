Cancel
Limit on lab-grown human embryos dropped

By Derick Lee
lifeboat.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe international body representing stem-cell scientists has torn up a decades-old limit on the length of time that scientists should grow human embryos in the lab, giving more leeway to researchers who are studying human development and disease. Previously, the International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) recommended that scientists...

lifeboat.com
Viewpoint: Why loosening rules on human embryo use in stem cell research was a good move

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Most scientists want clear boundaries delineating which experiments [on human embryos] are acceptable, both legally and to society. And the public wants reassurance. That is why the International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) has updated its guidelines to reflect current science. These guidelines set standards that are consulted by researchers, policymakers, and funders, journals and others who review research.
Scientists Kill Embryo Research Time Restrictions

It was all such a con. During the Great Embryonic Stem Cell Debate, “the scientists” promised to restrict embryo-destructive research to 14 days. They said that was because the neural system begins to form after 14 days. I said that was bunk, that the 14 day restriction was accepted only...
The Conversation UK

Is 150 years really the limit of human lifespan?

While most of us can expect to live to around 80, some people defy expectations and live to be over 100. In places such as Okinawa, Japan and Sardinia, Italy, there are many centenarians. The oldest person in history – a French woman named Jeanne Calment – lived to 122. When she was born in 1875, the average life expectancy was roughly 43.
Space.com

Scientists 3D-print human liver tissue in a lab, win top prizes in NASA challenge

Scientists have successfully grown liver tissue capable of functioning for 30 days in the lab as part of NASA's Vascular Tissue Challenge. In 2016, NASA put forth this competition to find teams that could "create thick, vascularized human organ tissue in an in-vitro environment to advance research and benefit medicine on long-duration missions and on Earth," according to an agency challenge description. Today (June 9), the agency announced not one, but two winners of the challenge.
Scientists Plan to Grow—and Destroy—Human Embryos

Scientists want to grow human embryos in a lab… and then destroy them. In March, reports emerged that researchers had successfully grown mice in an artificial womb for 11-12 days (half the animal's gestation period). Jacob Hanna, a developmental biologist at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel, said, "This sets the stage for other species. I hope that it will allow scientists to grow human embryos until week five." He added, "I would advocate growing it until day 40 and then disposing of it."
Viewpoint: Patenting human embryo gene editing? Two rival universities push the ethical and legal debate

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Two prominent groups of scientists, and two major American universities, are trying to patent methods for editing human embryos, with reproductive use clearly intended. Really. Right now. Heritable...
Research suggests Life expectancy in Humans could be boosted as Lab rats' life increased by 23%

In recent studies, Israeli scientists were able to enhance the life expectancy of mice by 23%. They're aiming to reproduce similar effects in people, allowing them to reach the age of 120 with ease. This was accomplished by increasing the activity of a protein known as SIRT6, according to research published in the journal Nature Communications. The mice were also less likely to develop cancer as a result of the increased activity.
Don’t abandon 14-day limit on embryo research, it makes sense

Ronald M. Green ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0003-2844-6007 0 ,. Michael D. West ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-4842-5468 1 &. Leonard Hayflick ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0003-1831-844X 2. Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, USA. Michael D. West. AgeX Therapeutics, Alameda, California, USA. Leonard Hayflick. University of California, San Francisco, USA. You have full access to this article via your...
Study identifies trigger for 'head-to-tail' axis development in human embryo

Scientists have identified key molecular events in the developing human embryo between days 7 and 14 -- one of the most mysterious, yet critical, stages of our development. The second week of gestation represents a critical stage of embryo development, or embryogenesis. Failure of development during this time is one of the major causes of early pregnancy loss. Understanding more about it will help scientists to understand how it can go wrong, and take steps towards being able to fix problems.
Skeptical Science New Research for Week #24, 2021

This week's standout article for highlighting is Satellite and Ocean Data Reveal Marked Increase in Earth's Heating Rate (open access). From the two very different perspectives of above the atmosphere and below it, a team of authors led by Norman Loeb (head of NASA's CERES program) and including Gregory Johnson (head of NOAA/PMEL's Argo program) combine information and skills to confidently identify a surge in our globe's rate of warming. We can't improve on the plain language summary of this important paper:
RNA: A new method to discover its high-resolution structure

The structure of a biomolecule can reveal much about its functioning and interaction with the surrounding environment. The double-helical structure of DNA and its implications for the processes of transmission of genetic information form an obvious example. In a new study by SISSA (Scuola Internazionale Superiore di Studi Avanzati), published in Nucleic Acids Research, experimental data were combined with computer simulations of molecular dynamics to examine the conformation of an RNA fragment involved in protein synthesis and its dependence on the salts present in the solution. The research has led to a new method for a high-resolution definition of the structures of biomolecules in their physiological environments.
PNAS Papers on Historic Helicobacter Spread, Brain Development, C. difficile RNAs

Editor's Note: Some of the articles described below are not yet available at the PNAS site, but they are scheduled to be posted this week. Researchers from the University of Venda, the University of Warwick, and elsewhere explore Helicobacter pylori diversity in Siberia to understand the gut bug's historical spread to the Americas via migrating human populations. With multi-locus sequence typing data on more than 550 H. pylori strains cultivated from individuals in 16 populations in Siberia and Mongolia, along with draft genome sequencing on 54 isolates, the team profiled the genetic diversity of H. pylori strains in the region, compared to available sequences isolates found in individuals from Native American and other populations. Along with H. pylori clusters found in the Americas and Eurasia, the authors saw five ancient and more recently admixed H. pylori sub-populations in Siberia, providing clues to past populations movements into the Americas and beyond. "We inferred a single migration across the Bering land bridge, accompanied by a dramatic reduction in effective population size," they write, "followed by bidirectional Holocene gene flow between Asia and the Americas." GenomeWeb has more on the study, here.
Mitochondrial ribosome assembly in 3D

In a study published in Nature Communications, researchers at Karolinska Institutet provide insight into the sequence of events leading to formation of functional mitoribosomes and sheds light on the mechanism of action of nine mitoribosome assembly factors involved in this process. The results may help yield novel opportunities for diagnosis and therapeutic intervention for mitochondrial diseases as well as cancer or diabetes.
New super-resolution microscopy method approaches the atomic scale

Scientists at Weill Cornell Medicine have developed a computational technique that greatly increases the resolution of atomic force microscopy, a specialized type of microscope that "feels" the atoms at a surface. The method reveals atomic-level details on proteins and other biological structures under normal physiological conditions, opening a new window on cell biology, virology and other microscopic processes.
Berkeley Lab study uses baker’s yeast to identify toxicity of metals

A team of researchers at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, or Berkeley Lab, published a study May 4 using baker’s yeast to evaluate the toxicity of lanthanides, a group of metals previously thought to be less toxic. Lanthanides are a series of elements commonly used in areas such as renewable energy...
Most comprehensive RNA-Atlas ever

The article 'The RNA Atlas expands the catalog of human non-coding RNAs', published today in Nature Biotechnology, is the result of more than five years of hard work to further unravel the complexity of the human transcriptome. Never before such a comprehensive effort was undertaken to characterize all RNA-molecules in human cells and tissues.
Design, Synthesis, and Biological Evaluation of Novel 1,3-Oxazole Sulfonamides as Tubulin Polymerization Inhibitors

A series of novel 1,3-oxazole sulfonamides were constructed and screened for their potential to inhibit cancer cell growth. These compounds were evaluated against the full NCI-60 human tumor cell lines; with the majority exhibiting promising overall growth inhibitory properties. They displayed high specificity within the panel of leukemia cell lines vs. all other lines tested. When examined in the dose-response assay GI50 values fell within the low micromolar to nanomolar ranges. 1,3-oxazole sulfonamide 16 displayed the best average growth inhibition, while the 2-chloro-5-methyl (44) and 1-naphthyl (58) analogues proved to be the most potent leukemia inhibitors with mean GI50 values of 48.8 and 44.7 nanomolar respective-ly. In vitro tubulin polymerization experiments revealed that this class of compounds effectively binds to tubulin and induc-es depolymerization of microtubules within cells.