Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

USB-C is about to go from 100W to 240W, enough to power beefier laptops

By Brent Ellman
lifeboat.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoon, the majority of portable PCs won’t need to be equipped with an ugly barrel jack and a proprietary power brick to charge. The USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) has just announced that it’s more than doubling the amount of power you can send over a USB-C cable to 240 watts, which means you’ll eventually be able to plug in the same kind of multipurpose USB-C cable you currently use on lightweight laptops, tablets, and phones to charge all but the beefiest gaming laptops.

lifeboat.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usb C#Tablets#Usb C#Multipurpose Usb C Cable#Lightweight Laptops#Gaming Laptops#Power Range#Portable Pcs#Phones#Usb If
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
Technologyreviewgeek.com

Upcoming USB-C Standard to Increase Charging Power from 100W to 240W

Thanks to being compatible with a wide range of devices, USB-C is a popular cable that could eventually replace most charging and data transfer cables. It’s the emerging standard, and now we hear the new USB-C 2.1 spec could more than double its charging speed from 100W to 240W. These...
Computerslaptopmag.com

USB-C is getting a 240W surge in power — what this means for laptops

USB-C power levels are set to see major improvements to handle demanding gaming laptops and 4K monitors, thanks to a new 240 watt (W) "Extended Power Range." Soon, we may not need to lug around a formidable power brick. Non-profit corporation USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) announced the upgraded USB Type-C...
TechnologyEngadget

USB-C upgrade will more than double its power capacity to 240W

Thanks to its compatibility with a range of devices, USB-C is the prime candidate for a common charger that could help alleviate the build-up of electronic waste. So, news of a major power upgrade bundled into its new standard will only boost its case. As CNET reports, the version 2.1 update to the USB-C specification could deliver up to 240W of power, more than double its current 100W capacity. The change would allow you to juice up beefier electronics like gaming laptops and larger monitors.
Computersxda-developers

New USB-C spec promises 240W charging for power-hungry gaming laptops

The USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) has announced version 2.1 of its USB-C specification, which more than doubles the power delivery capacity of the standard. The current USB-C standard that you find on thin-and-light notebooks these days is limited to 100W, so it isn’t suitable for power-hungry gaming laptops with dedicated graphics cards. However, the new standard can deliver up to 240W, so it may make an appearance on gaming laptops soon.
ElectronicsPCWorld

Gaming notebooks should get their own USB-C chargers soon

The group overseeing the USB specification has dramatically expanded its power capabilities to allow USB-C chargers to carry up to 240 watts, allowing standard USB-C chargers greater latitude to take over from proprietary laptop charging bricks and power gaming notebooks. The USB Implementors Forum (USB-IF) issued revision 2.1 to the...
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Powerful new USB-C charging for MacBooks, laptops and more could mean its time to ditch the brick

USB-C charging for devices like the 16-inch Macbook Pro or the Microsoft Surface laptop 4 isn't new technology, but its previous 100 watts limitation created the need for different power bricks to be used across different devices. This is annoying for anyone that wanted to charge their device without the specific cable, or anyone simply wanting some consistency across their devices given that most mobile phones on the market are now charged with a USB-C.
TechnologyMac Observer

USB-C Spec Update Could Support Up to 240W

The USB Implementers Forum introduced a version 2.1 update to the USB Type-C specification. We could see the standard support power levels of up to 240W. Cables supporting 240 watts will have additional requirements to accommodate the new levels. And USB-IF will require the cables to bear specific icons “so that end users will be able to confirm visually that the cable supports up to…240W,” USB-IF said in the specification document.
TechnologyNeowin

USB Type-C chargers will soon be able to provide 240W of power

USB chargers are set to get a major upgrade, thanks to the newly-released USB Type-C 2.1 specification revision, along with a revision of the USB Power Delivery specification published by the USB Implementers Forum. Cables and devices that support the new specification will be able to charge at up to 240W, instead of the current 100W maximum.
ComputersThe Windows Club

Fix Windows\System32\config\SYSTEM is missing or corrupt

Some Windows may encounter an error where they can not start Windows because an important system file is missing or corrupted. This is the error message you may see:. Windows could not start because the following file is missing or corrupt:. \Windows\System32\config\SYSTEM. Windows failed to load because the system registry...
ElectronicsInternational Business Times

USB-C Cable Specs Launches With 240 W Power Delivery For Power Hungry Devices

A recently released USB-C cable specification reportedly comes with the 240 W of power delivery that will be enough to supply energy to a list of power-hungry devices. On May 25, Benson Leung, Google engineer and intrepid USB-C cable tester, went to Reddit and Twitter to reveal the release of a new specification on USB-C. Leung said that the new specification allows the delivery of up to 240 W power as it can bump to a maximum voltage of 48 V at 5A.
Computersanandtech.com

AT Deals: Crucial P2 2TB M.2 SSD Marked Down To $190

Every now and then the best hardware deals come directly from the manufacturer, such is the case today with this offer we found on Crucial's P2 2TB SSD. The official recommended price is listed at $224 but today it's available for just $190 through Crucial's online web store. This offer...
Technologythurrott.com

USB-C 2.1 to Support 240 Watts of Power

The USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) has announced a major update to the USB-C standard that more than doubles its power capacity. The change will be a boon to coming portable PCs with higher power requirements. “With the continued success of the USB interface, there exists a need to adapt USB...
Video GamesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Massive USB-C upgrade could be great news for some gamers

The team behind the USB-C connectivity and power standard has announced a huge upgrade that more than doubles the power it can handle. The USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) says (via CNET) compatible computers, laptops, monitors and other devices will be able to support 240 watts of power delivery from this year. The maximum power that can currently (get it?) be sent via a USB-C cable is 100w.