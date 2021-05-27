Cancel
Scott Stinson: Kawhi Leonard's post-Raptors career is not exactly going to plan

By Scott Stinson
wiartonecho.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThere is, of course, no way to know what Kawhi Leonard is thinking. His Los Angeles Clippers are now in a troubling 0-2 hole in the first round of the NBA playoffs, having dropped two straight at home to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, but you’d get about as much insight from Leonard on this situation as you would if you’d asked a potted fern. Playoff Kawhi has already displayed his classic interview form before the series began when he was asked about the differences between former Clippers coach Doc Rivers and current coach Ty Lue and he confirmed that, indeed, they were different people.

