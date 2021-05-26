Kaze And The Wild Masks Review
HIGH Pitch-perfect platforming and level design. WTF We really need a new Donkey Kong Country game. I play a lot of platformers. They're probably my favorite genre, and have been since I was a kid. One of the best in the genre, 1995's Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest, left an undeniable impression on me back then — it fundamentally improved on everything that made its predecessor so beloved and remains one of my favorite titles of all time. While I've enjoyed plenty of platformers since then, nothing has come close to matching it in terms of gameplay and level design… until Kaze and the Wild Masks.