Kaze And The Wild Masks Review

E3 2021 is coming up, and quickly. The show kicks off on June 12 and will run through June 15. Nintendo will have their presentation on the last day, June 15, at 9am PT/12pm ET. It will be a 40-minute presentation and Nintendo promises to show off what they have in store for us in the second half of 2021 for the Nintendo Switch. While there are a lot of rumors swirling around, we have our own thoughts on potential announcements that will take place during their presentation. Nintendo always has a few surprises up their sleeves, and with Zelda’s 35th anniversary taking place this year, it’s finally time for them to commemorate it. And they will. Here are our E3 2021 Nintendo Switch predictions.