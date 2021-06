Constraining brain cells from sharing the disease-causing protein with neighboring cells slows the spread of damage. People with Parkinson’s disease may spend years struggling with debilitating symptoms, including loss of balance and coordination, inability to move, and difficulty speaking and swallowing. Available treatments only address the symptoms of the disease, not the underlying cause – and because patients can live with the disease for a long time, the effectiveness of current treatments wanes over time. New treatments are needed that can help stave off debilitating symptoms and help patients retain their independence longer.