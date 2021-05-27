Cancel
Bayer sticks to $2 billion provisions taken for class plan

By Syndicated Content
WNMT AM 650
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – Bayer said on Thursday it was not making any changes to the $2 billion in provisions it took for a class action plan to settle future claims related to its Roundup and other glyphosate-based weedkillers in the U.S. “We are determined to resolve the Roundup litigation and...

