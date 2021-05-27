The Spiritual Rewards of Caregiving

June is such a wonderful month with its graduations and weddings celebrating the next step many are taking in their life. Graduates stepping forward with new knowledge to share as they interact with the world, and newlyweds stepping forward with the hopefulness and trust in love that comes with joining in union with another. And, of course, June always brings us to the mid-point of each year. Right now we are midway through 2021. January of this year didn’t seem to hold much promise for a positive next step for the world, and for a while we may have all been wondering if and when we’d be free again. With all the fearful confusion and conflict in our country, alone, as the year began, it didn’t seem to foretell the positive changes that are taking place right now as we’re suddenly experiencing increased freedom to interact with one another.