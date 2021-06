The Maryland TESOL (Teachers of English Speakers of Other Languages) Association has recognized Mrs. Heather Andrews as the 2021 ESOL Teacher of the Year for K-12. The ESOL (English Speakers of Other Languages) Teacher of the Year Award honors two ESOL educators, one K-12 and one Higher Education, who go above and beyond in their job duties inside and outside of the classroom, and have distinguished themselves within that year for specific reasons. Nominees must be ESOL educators in the State of Maryland and a member of Maryland TESOL. The Award is presented at the Annual Spring Dinner and Meeting which was held virtually on May 20, 2021.