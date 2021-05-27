Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Covid-19 cases cause scare at Cambodian bicycle factory

northwestgeorgianews.com
 2021-05-27

Cambodia's Covid-19 outbreak has spread to the country's bicycle manufacturing sector, with workers reportedly storming out of a factory for fear of catching the coronavirus. The South-East Asian state, the largest supplier of bicycles to the European Union in recent years, reported 649 new Covid-19 infections on Thursday. Of recent...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cambodian#Covid 19#Bicycle#Asian#The European Union#A J#The Phnom Penh Post#The Khmer Times#United Nations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Cars
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthkasu.org

COVID-19 Cases Falling In India, But Disrupted Health System Still Causing Deaths

There are signs the world's biggest and deadliest COVID-19 outbreak in India may now be easing. Authorities there have been confirming fewer daily infections, but several Indian states have revised their death tolls upwards. Only now are they discovering just how many people the virus has killed. And as NPR's Lauren Frayer reports from Mumbai, the pandemic there may have caused the death of more people than just coronavirus patients.
Public Healththestkittsnevisobserver.com

Prison COVID-19 cases at 37

The total number of COVID-19 cases at Her Majesty’s Prison is now at 37, with 26 new cases confirmed on Thursday. Speaking on the outbreak at the prison, Chief Medical Officer Dr Hazel Laws, noted that they identified the first case on June 9; on June 11, eight additional inmates were found to be positive, two more on June 15, and 26 cases on June 17th, for a total of 37.
Agriculturetrust.org

Cambodians brave COVID-19 impact with small plots of land

BANGKOK, June 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - When COVID-19 choked off the tourism that throttles Cambodia's temple town of Siem Reap, Yu Thy and his wife lost their gardening jobs and headed home to grow something different. They've not looked back. For the switch from hotel gardeners to vegetable farmers...
Cape Coral, FLWZVN-TV

COVID-19 pandemic causes firework shortage

The Fourth of July is approaching quickly but Fireworks may be the next toilet paper of the pandemic. Experts say the supply from China cannot keep up with the demand. If you drive anywhere in Southwest Florida this time of the year, you’ll likely see a pop-up firework stand. However, due to a nationwide Fireworks shortage, it might be harder to find what you are looking for.
Public HealthWGAL

COVID-19 delta variant causes concern

Health officials are tracking the fast-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus in Pennsylvania. WGAL News 8 has learned about one to two new cases each day are the delta variant. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the variant is a "variant of concern" and accounts for more than...
Public Health895thelake.ca

No New COVID-19 Cases In The Region

The Northwestern Health Unit says there were no new cases of COVID-19 in their catchment area today. There was one yesterday in the Emo area. As of Friday there were just four active cases in the region. In Ontario as a whole there were 530 cases today, the fourth straight...
Public Healthkxoradio.com

Active Cases Of COVID 19

(The latest COVID numbers)....The numbers are released by the County Public Health Department. According to the latest numbers, active cases of COVID 19 are at 54. Of those, 3 are still hospitalized. Two are in Intensive Care. Deaths attributed to the virus are now at 738. Health Officials continue to encourage those who are not yet vaccinated to make plans to get vaccinated. They can go to vaccine finder or myturn.ca.gov to find out where vaccines are available. Health officials say they will be watching the COVID numbers closely now that the state has opened up, canceling many of the the previous protocols and adjusting others.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Delta Covid Variant Gets More Dangerous

We already reported about the Delta covid variant which threatens to bring more coronavirus waves that will continue to disrupt our normal lives. Now, it’s been reported that now a mutation of that variant has emerged, called “delta plus,” which is starting to worry global experts. Indi has already names...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dangerous COVID-19 Variant Could Cause Outbreaks in These States

The COVID-19 pandemic has been tamped down in America thanks to vaccinations—but in states where not enough people have been vaccinated, it can still be extremely dangerous. In fact, there could be another surge, because a new variant, dubbed Delta, and originating from India, is more transmissible and soon to be the most dominant. "I think in parts of the country where you have less vaccination—particularly in parts of the South, where you have some cities where vaccination rates are low—there's a risk that you could see outbreaks with this new variant," former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb said on Face the Nation yesterday. Read on to see which states may be responsible for the next outbreak, because less than half the adults living there have been vaccinated—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
New Orleans, LAWDSU

Pediatricians: COVID-19 cases down, cases of non-COVID viruses up

NEW ORLEANS — The number of COVID-19 cases may be going down, but doctors remain concerned about non-COVID viruses on the rise -- particularly among children. Pediatricians report seeing more kids with the common cold, influenza, stomach bugs and Respiratory Syncytial Virus, illnesses often more prevalent during winter. But Dr. William Lennarz with Ochsner Hospital for Children says more children are catching them now as COVID mitigation measures loosen.
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

CDC: 4,115 Fully Vaccinated Have Been Hospitalized Or Died With Breakthrough Covid-19 Infections

Here is yet another reminder that Covid-19 vaccines are not like gigantic concrete full-body condoms. Concrete condoms, in general, are a bad idea, and fully vaccinated does not mean perfectly protected against Covid-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there have already been 4,115 reported cases of fully vaccinated people being hospitalized or dying with Covid-19 coronavirus breakthrough infections.
Agriculturejust-food.com

Thai Union closes factory amid Covid cases

Thai Union Group has closed a domestic factory after staff at the site in the south of the country tested positive for Covid-19. The international seafood processor did not specify how many employees at the Songkhla Canning Corporation (SCC) had been infected. It said it had closed the factory “out of an abundance of caution”.
Businessthewealthrace.com

China Covid cases causing higher shipping costs, delayed goods

First, it was a essential scarcity of transport containers as a result of pandemic. Then got here an enormous blockage within the Suez Canal. Now, companies and shoppers are bracing for yet one more transport disaster, as a virus outbreak in southern China disrupts port providers and delays deliveries, driving up prices once more.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Covid patients are sicker than they were two weeks ago with more needing oxygen, doctors warn as Number 10 pins hopes for July 19 Freedom Day on jabs keeping hospitalisations down as cases climb

Doctors are warning that increasing numbers of Covid patients are needing oxygen and intensive care compared to just a fortnight ago. The latest government data on hospitalisations indicates a steady incremental rise in the number of Covid patients being taken to medical institutions in recent weeks. Although numbers remain relatively...
Public Healthdrydennow.com

June 19: 4 cases of COVID-19 reported

The Northwestern Health Unit has reported four new positive COVID-19 test result in the district. Two cases are in the Kenora region and two cases are in the Dryden/Red Lake region. NWHU recommends that everyone, including those who have been vaccinated, assume COVID-19 is in their community and practice preventive...
California StateTaft Midway Driller

COVID-19 cases fall in California

California reported 6,148 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 3.2% from the previous week . Then, 6,353 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 were reported. California ranked 41st among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY...