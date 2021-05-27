Resetting the biological clock

Chemical protein modification has become a valuable tool for developing modified proteins. The complementary use of genetic and chemical approaches provides a large toolbox that allows the preparation of almost unlimited protein constructs from natural or synthetically modified residues. This protein chemical diversity, which is usually achieved after translation, is often called post-translational protein modification and is often responsible for much of the biodiversity found in nature. These modifications include acylation, methylation, phosphorylation, sulfation, farnyllation, ubiquitination, and glycosylation, and play key roles in important cellular processes including transport, differentiation, migration, and signaling. Thus, such natural modifications to reproduce proteins in an efficient way will provide an invaluable tool to study their precise function. In addition, the introduction of non-natural parts/amino acids and the possibilities offered by (biological) orthogonal modifications (which generally improve the properties of natural PTM during isolation, analysis, and processing) make site-selective modification of proteins a key tool for questioning and intervening in biological systems in vitro and in vivo.