This is book number 3 in the Heartstopper series. #4: Heartstopper: Volume 4: A Graphic Novel (Paperback): $14.99. "Alice Oseman has a unique way of bringing in difficult issues (like eating disorders, self-harm, "outing" people -- intentionally or not -- and family issues associated with ones gender or sexual identity), while still making the story fun and adorable. I love Charlie and Nick as a couple. They're so supportive of each other, and you can tell that they really care about one another. The other queer characters in the story are written well. They aren't cookie-cutter queer characters. They're actual people with depth. It's heartwarming to see someone be able to write queer characters so well. I have hope for what Alice Oseman does in the future."