Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

North Idaho scenic bike trail opens Friday

Lewiston Morning Tribune
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLookout Pass Ski and Recreation Area outside Mullan, Idaho, plans to open the Route of the Hiawatha scenic bike trail Friday. Considered a crown jewel of the nation’s rails-to-trails initiative, the Route of the Hiawatha winds through the Bitterroot Mountains in the St. Joe Ranger District of the Idaho Panhandle National Forest along an abandoned section of the Milwaukee Railroad. Its 1.6 percent to 2 percent, all-downhill trail straddles the Idaho-Montana state line for 15 miles, includes 10 tunnels and traverses seven steel train trestles. Along the way, interpretive signs tell the story of the railroad, the forest and the region’s history. The trail will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Sept. 19.

lmtribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
State
Idaho State
City
Mullan, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downhill Mountain Biking#North Idaho#Mountain Bikes#Friday Night Lights#Lookout Pass Resort#Skilookout Com#Milwaukee Railroad#Bike Trailers#Hitch Mounted Bike Racks#Bitterroot Mountains#Pass Ski#Riders#Rental Bikes#Hiawatha#Interpretive Signs#I 90#Wooden Features#Jumps#Idaho Montana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
Related
Idaho Stateidaho.gov

Trail users are encouraged to safely enjoy and share Idaho’s trails with wildlife

Spring and summer bring many opportunities for Idahoans and visitors to explore Idaho’s trails which open up access to many backcountry destinations. When trekking up a trail just outside of town or deep into Idaho’s mountains everyone should be aware of their surroundings that they share with many species of wildlife. While most wildlife encounters are welcomed and create lasting memories, inadvertent or surprise encounters can put both people, their pets and wildlife in a potential conflict situation.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Craig Mountain May Offer Idaho’s Ultimate Camping Trip

I could spend a week there with a good book and some eggs every morning for breakfast. Idaho Fish and Game has released a video from the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area. Getting there is the challenge. I haven’t been on a horse in more than 20 years and am considerably larger than I was in 1999! The only people allowed to drive into the area are working on maintenance of the cabin and care of the region. One of my old bosses was a legendary outdoorsmen. When I shared the video, he replied he would’ve loved to make the trip in his 30s but now in his mid-70s isn’t sure he could pull it off.
Idaho StateOnlyInYourState

This Month, Visit Shoshone Falls In Idaho At Nighttime To See It Illuminated By Dazzling Colors

Spring at Shoshone Falls just got even better! This month, visitors of Shoshone Falls can enjoy a unique opportunity to see the falls lit up by vibrant colors at nighttime. The event, Shoshone Falls After Dark, will continue through the end of the month and it’s already become super popular. There are few things as breathtaking as seeing Idaho’s most notable waterfall illuminated by dazzling colors, so start planning your trip. Tickets are going fast for this one-of-a-kind event.
Idaho Stateboisedev.com

Inside Idaho: Why is Lucky Peak… lucky?

You may have lived here your whole life or you may have just moved here, but do you know why things are the way they are in Idaho?. This new series takes a look ‘Inside Idaho’ and finds the answers to questions about the people, places, and things that make Idaho, Idaho.
Idaho StateThe Spokesman-Review

Idaho man makes multi-year project of hiking the Pacific Crest Trail

IDAHO FALLS – Ken Simpson likes adventures. He’s ridden a bike across the U.S., around Europe and up to Alaska. He’s hiked for weeks on Western trails. After decades of hiking, backpacking and tour biking, he set his sights on a big prize: hiking the Pacific Crest Trail. The 2,650-mile-long...
Idaho StateTwin Falls Times-News

Idaho’s black bears are out of their winter dens looking for food

KETCHUM — After spending the winter months hibernating, black bears are now emerging from their dens. Once they leave their dens they are now hungry bears and will immediately start looking for food, mostly spring grasses, but pretty much anything that can provide easy calories. During hibernation, black bears survive by burning fat reserves, a boar (male) black bear usually loses 15% to 30% of their body weight, while a sow with cubs can lose up to 40% of her body weight.
NY Daily News

Idaho man killed by falling ice in Alaska’s Denali National Park

An Idaho man died last week while hiking in Denali National Park in Alaska when a block of glacier ice dislodged and fell on him, according to park officials. The man, identified only as a 32-year-old from Rigby, was climbing with his partner, a 31-year-old Utah man, off the West Fork of the Ruth Glacier Thursday morning when the ice fell, the National Park Service said.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho Only

There’s A Little Bit Of Amish Country In Idaho At This Quaint Market That’s Way Out In The Backcountry

When you think of where to find Amish Country, states like Ohio and Pennsylvania instantly come to mind. But did you know that Idaho has its own little Amish Country, too? Well, kind of. This quaint country market in the town of Salmon is Amish-owned and gives visitors a glimpse at a simpler way of […] The post There’s A Little Bit Of Amish Country In Idaho At This Quaint Market That’s Way Out In The Backcountry appeared first on Only In Your State.
Idaho StatePosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Crush The Curve Idaho To Hold Teen Vaccine Clinics

It's been A YEAR and of course you don't need reminded of that. What fell through that you weren't expecting? A wedding or a concert? Maybe you weren't able to gather with your family or for some, say farewell to a loved one properly in the form of a funeral gathering. All sorts of disruption was caused by the global pandemic that we continue to navigate however with light at the end of the tunnel, we're turning to vaccines and the important of getting vaccinated.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho News 6

The price of Idaho’s vaccine hesitancy

The state recently turned down 75% of its weekly COVID-19 vaccine allotment because of crashing demand — and it already owned one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country. Just over one-third of Idahoans have started the vaccination process despite widespread availability.
Idaho StateSandpoint Reader

The Falcon lands in North Idaho

In the early 1980s, North Idaho was the scene of international intrigue, which unfolded amid the mountains and forests outside Bonners Ferry. It’s a story that brought together unlikely characters, including a convicted Soviet spy and two local ne’er-do-well brothers now notorious for the slaying of a U.S. Forest Service agent.
AnimalsSaint Maries Gazette-Record

Wildlife group says wolf demise greatly exaggerated

A new law that eases restrictions on the hunting and trapping of gray wolves in Idaho is unlikely to lead to the eradication of the species according to Robert Roman, president of the Foundation for Wildlife Management. Governor Brad Little signed Senate Bill 1211 into law, May 6, at which...