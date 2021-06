There's a lot of buzz around a newly developed technology that helps beekeepers protect their hives from some deadly pesticides. The solution is about the size of a grain of pollen, and when ingested by bees, allows the creatures to come into contact with these pesticides with immunity — like a little bee vaccine. With 98% of the country's hives contaminated by at least six different pesticides and a third of our food reliant on bees for pollination, beekeepers are taking note.