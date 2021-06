Watch: Khloe Kardashian Goes to Kim for Surrogacy Advice. In a just-released Keeping Up With the Kardashians bonus scene from the recently concluded final season, Khloe Kardashian seeks advice from sister Kim Kardashian about using a surrogate to have a second child with Tristan Thompson. Khloe is already mom to three-year-old daughter True Thompson, and while she and Tristan just split again amidst a cheating scandal earlier this week on June 21, Khloe is excited to expand her family with the NBA player prior to the shocking split.