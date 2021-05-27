Cancel
Lopez expected to start for Miami against Philadelphia

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Philadelphia Phillies (24-26, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (24-25, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Spencer Howard (0-1, 7.36 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Marlins: Pablo Lopez (1-3, 2.73 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -142, Phillies +122; over/under is 7 runs.

MLBfangraphs.com

Daily Prospect Notes: 5/17/21

These are notes on prospects from lead prospect analyst Eric Longenhagen. Read previous installments here. Level & Affiliate: Triple-A Durham Age: 20 Org Rank: 1 (1st overall) FV: 80. Line:. 4-for-5, 2B. Notes. Franco is now hitting .348/.404/.652 on the year and he’s doing it as a 20-year-old at Triple-A...
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Fans six in victory

Lopez allowed one unearned run on three hits and walked two while striking out six over five innings of work in Thursday's victory over the Diamondbacks. He didn't factor into the decision. The righty looked good as he threw 63 of his 94 pitches for strikes. Lopez now holds a...
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Start pushed back

Lopez will now start Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports. Lopez isn't dealing with any injury, but he'll now start Thursday's series finale against Arizona while Nick Neidert starts a bullpen game Wednesday. Lopez has posted quality starts in each of his last three outings and has posted a 0.47 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in 19 innings during that time.
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Earns first win Sunday

Lopez (1-3) allowed two earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three across five innings to earn the win over the Dodgers on Sunday. Lopez allowed two runs to cross in the second inning, but otherwise shut out one of the top offenses in the other four frames. The 25-year-old has had a good season despite just one win in nine starts. Excluding two starts where he allowed six runs in each, he has surrendered only five runs in 40.2 innings. Through 49 innings in 2021, Lopez has a 3.12 ERA and 46 strikeouts. His next start is scheduled for Friday against the Mets.
NFLsportschatplace.com

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Miami Marlins MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 5/11/21

Miami Marlins (15-19) at Arizona Diamondbacks (16-19) Pablo Lopez (0-2) (2.04) vs. Madison Bumgarner (3-2) (4.91) The Line: Arizona Diamondbacks -110 / Miami Marlins +100 --- Over/Under: 8 Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. The Miami Marlins and Arizona Diamondbacks meet Tuesday in MLB action at Chase Field. The Miami...
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Roughed up in loss

Lopez (0-3) took the loss against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, pitching 4.1 innings and allowing six runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out three. The right-hander entered the contest having given up just one earned run over his previous 24 innings, but he was unable to maintain the momentum against Arizona. Most of the damage against Lopez was done in the fifth inning, when he allowed five baserunners and got his only out via a sacrifice fly. Lopez ended up being charged with five runs in the frame, pushing his season ERA up to 3.07. That's a solid mark in spite of Lopez's 0-3 record, and he has thus far produced six strong starts versus two clunkers. Lopez's next outing is likely to come this weekend on the road against the Dodgers.
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Chase Anderson: Hit hard in loss

Anderson (2-4) allowed seven runs on eight hits and a walk in 1.1 innings to take the loss against the Blue Jays on Sunday. Anderson's outing Sunday got off a rough start as he gave up home runs to Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette to lead off the game. He didn't fare much better in the second inning, as he allowed six consecutive batters to reach base before he was removed from the game. Anderson now has a 6.96 ERA and 1.61 WHIP in 32.1 innings across eight starts in 2021. He could line up to make his next start at home against the Red Sox on Saturday.
MLBCBS Sports

LOOK: Nike unveils red Miami Marlins 'City Connect' jerseys

New team jerseys are usually very hit or miss, with fans often criticizing that teams don't have enough fun with their redesigns. On Monday, the Miami Marlins dropped their new Nike City Connect jersets, and people are loving their flair. MLB wrote on Twitter that the jerseys are inspired by...
MLBdailydodgers.com

He’s back: Jazz Chisholm Jr. returns from hamstring injury for Marlins’ finale with Dodgers

Chisholm, on the injured list since April 28 with a left hamstring strain, flew into Los Angeles on Saturday morning after completing a rehab assignment with the Triple A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp this week. Chisholm played three games with the Jumbo Shrimp on a rehab assignment that started Tuesday. He went 4 for 9 at the plate with one double, one home run, four RBI and three runs scored.
MLBDelaware County Daily Times

Phillies Notebook: Girardi-Segura spat overshadows another shaky loss

Joe Girardi was reared and played baseball in and around Chicago, played in New York for years, managed in New York for years. He also served on the other side of the interview game as a broadcaster. He comes across as every bit of the smart, nice guy ex-jock that...
MLBchatsports.com

Miami Marlins' uniforms to honor former Triple-A team Cuban Sugar Kings

The Miami Marlins will use their "City Connect" uniforms to honor the Cuban Sugar Kings, a fleeting yet monumental former minor league organization with a special connection to the Cuban-American populace of South Florida. The new uniforms were unveiled by the team on Monday morning and will be worn by...
MLBchatsports.com

Miami Marlins: The 3 Biggest Takeaways from the Marlins first 40 games

MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 17: Miami Marlins celebrate the walk off single by Jorge Alfaro #38 in the tenth inning to defeat the San Francisco Giants by score of 7-6 at loanDepot park on April 17, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) The Miami Marlins have officially...
MLBchatsports.com

Miami Marlins vs Philadelphia Phillies Series Preview

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 14: Adam Morgan #46 of the Philadelphia Phillies delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on September 14, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) After dropping two of three in Los Angeles against the Dodgers, the Miami Marlins carry a...
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Yimi Garcia: Notches seventh save

Garcia earned the save Sunday against the Dodgers, pitching a scoreless ninth inning on one hit while striking out one. Garcia protected a one-run lead in the ninth inning, getting Mookie Betts to ground out to end the game. The 30-year-old has done very well since taking over the closing role for the Marlins, converting seven of eight save opportunities. He holds a 1.65 ERA and 0.92 WHIP in 16.1 innings. All three runs off Garcia have been via home runs.
MLBdodgersdigest.com

Marlins 3, Dodgers 2: The last few healthy guys struggle to score

— The Dodgers put two on against Pablo Lopez in the first, with singles by Max Muncy and Matt Beaty, but a fly out by Gavin Lux ended the early scoring threat. Thankfully the bottom of the order cashed in a few in the 2nd against Lopez, with Sheldon Neuse getting it started by smoking a ball to right-center for a double. Austin Barnes followed with a double of his own three pitches later, sending a changeup off the wall to score Neuse.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Lopez scheduled to start as Miami hosts Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks (15-15, fourth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (13-16, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (3-2, 5.58 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Marlins: Pablo Lopez (0-2, 2.34 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -135, Diamondbacks +115; over/under is 7 1/2...
MLB975thefanatic.com

Girardi – Segura Incident Is The Latest On Growing List Phillies Managerial Issues

It was yet another rough road series in Toronto Buffalo Dunedin, Florida for the Philadelphia Phillies as they lost 2 of 3 to the displaced Toronto Blue Jays. There were plenty of bad things to take away from a mid-May series to forget, but maybe the most noticeable was something that didn’t even happen on the field. Yesterday, in the rubber match of the series, TV cameras captured the end of what appeared to be some type of argument or altercation between Joe Girardi and Jean Segura in the Phillies’ dugout. Segura, who had committed a bad error earlier in the ballgame, had avoided an earlier mound conference with Girardi and the rest of the infield. Clearly tempers were flaring as third base coach Dusty Wathan had to hold Segura back from Girardi during the incident in the dugout. It was an ugly moment in a very ugly game that, despite a late comeback attempt, was at one point, 8-0 Blue Jays. There are certainly other issues with the team – injuries, errors, the bullpen, some offensive holes – but one of the unexpected weak spots of the team has been the manager’s ability to… well… manage.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Adam Duvall HR lifts Marlins over Dodgers

Adam Duvall hit a three-run home run and also threw out a runner at home plate from right field as the Miami Marlins avoided a three-game sweep with a 3-2 victory Sunday over the host Los Angeles Dodgers. Pablo Lopez gave up two runs over five innings for the Marlins, while the bullpen polished off the victory with four scoreless innings to end a run where Miami lost six of eight games.