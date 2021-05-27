Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Houser scheduled to start for Milwaukee against San Diego

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 7 days ago

San Diego Padres (32-18, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (24-25, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Ryan Weathers (2-1, 2.46 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Brewers: Adrian Houser (3-5, 4.53 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers +109, Padres -128; over/under is 8...

wtop.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Clevinger
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Travis Shaw
Person
Derek Fisher
Person
Tommy Pham
Person
Trent Grisham
Person
Keone Kela
Person
Drew Pomeranz
Person
Brent Suter
Person
Trey Wingenter
Person
Jake Cronenworth
Person
Javy Guerra
Person
Adrian Houser
Person
Kolten Wong
Person
Matt Strahm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Games#Era#The National League#Data Skrive#Sportradar#Associated Press#Left Hamstring#Over Under
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Adrian Houser: Fans 10 in Saturday's win

Houser (3-3) picked up the win Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits over six innings in a 6-2 victory over the Marlins. He struck out 10 without walking a batter. The right-hander not only took care of business on the mound, throwing 62 of 94 pitches for strikes in his second straight quality start, he also aided his own cause at the plate with a solo shot off Daniel Castano in the fourth inning. Houser will take a 3.44 ERA and 31:11 K:BB through 36.2 innings into his next outing.
MLBPost-Crescent

Brewers Podcast: Are there any solutions for this struggling offense?

Brewers beat reporter Todd Rosiak joins host JR Radcliffe to discuss Milwaukee's scuffling offense, and if there are any possible in-house solutions to fix it. How long will Jackie Bradley Jr. be in the lineup with his struggling bat (and can you afford to lose his flashy glove)? Is hitting coach Andy Haines' job in jeopardy? How concerned should the Brewers be about Luis Urias' defensive issues, especially after a rough day Sunday when the offense finally came around? What's up with Brent Suter? After itemizing the reasons why the Brewers might just never get a no-hitter again earlier this year, suddenly it looks within reach.
MLBwcn247.com

Houser homers, fans 10, Brewers stop 6-game skid, beat Miami

MIAMI (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers snapped a six-game losing streak by beating the Miami Marlins 6-2. Adrian Houser struck out 10 in six innings and homered off Daniel Castano for the second time this season. Avisaíl García added his fourth home run for the Brewers. They improved to 1-5 on their seven-game trip. The losing streak was their longest since July 2018, and began when they led the NL Central. Miami had won four in a row. Houser allowed two runs while matching a career high in strikeouts. His homer in the fourth raised his career average to .121.
MLBchatsports.com

3 Minor League Players Who Could Provide A Spark To Brewers Offense

Mar 1, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers Zach Green #61 poses during media day at American Family Fields. Mandatory Credit: MLB photos via USA TODAY Sports. To say that the Brewers offense has been disappointing as of late would be an understatement. Not only are they failing to just record hits and get on base, but they are terrible at hitting with runners in scoring position. It has been a very frustrating past couple of weeks to say the least.
MLBchatsports.com

Atlanta Braves Drop Series Finale To Milwaukee Brewers

Atlanta Braves 2nd baseman Ozzie Albies reacts after being tagged out during the 10th inning. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports. Huascar Ynoa and Freddy Peralta toed the rubber on Sunday for the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers as the Braves looked to complete a three-game sweep and get back to .500 on the season.
MLBchatsports.com

Brewers 10, Braves 9

Freddy Peralta threw 6 innings of scoreless, 2 hit ball, striking out 8, and the Brewers withstood a furious Braves comeback to salvage a game from the 3 game set. Huascar Ynoa could not manage a clean inning among his 4 2/3, and the Brewers broke through with 2 runs in the bottom of the 3rd, 1 run in the 4th, and a 2 run homer in the 5th by Avisail Garcia that Ender Inciarte was almost able to pull back into the park (or is it a field? Our announcers debate.
MLBFrankfort Times

Peralta blanks Braves, bullpen falters, Brewers survive 10-9

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Freddy Peralta struck out eight over six scoreless innings, Avisail Garcia homered and the Milwaukee Brewers blew most of an 8-0 lead before holding on to beat the Atlanta Braves 10-9 on Sunday. It nearly fell apart for Milwaukee after J.P. Feyereisen relieved Peralta to start the...
MLBchatsports.com

Padres prospects: Four players off to a scorching start

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Minor League Baseball kicked off a little more than a week ago, and it is an exciting time for baseball. The return is a breath of fresh air for fans and prospects alike as it brings with it a return to a level of normalcy. The San Diego Padres hold their status as one of the top 10 farm systems in baseball, and as such, have a multitude of talent at all levels.
MLBDuluth News Tribune

Brewers' Houser strikes again

Pitcher Adrian Houser homered for the second time in three starts — both times against Daniel Castano — as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the host Miami Marlins, 6-2, on Saturday night. Avisail Garcia also clubbed a two-run homer to help Milwaukee break its six-game losing streak, its longest skid since...
MLBtheScore

Houser homers, strikes out 10 to make Brewers history in win over Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Adrian Houser brought the heat on the mound and kept his cool circling the bases. The veteran right-hander struck out 10 in six innings and homered off Daniel Castano for the second time this season, helping the Milwaukee Brewers snap a six-game losing streak by beating Miami 6-2 Saturday.
MLBwinnersandwhiners.com

Prediction, Preview, and Odds#3039Milwaukee Brewers#3040Miami Marlins

The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Miami Marlins in game two of their three-game series on Saturday night from LoanDepot Park in Miami. The Brewers, even after getting swept by the Phillies during the week in heartbreaking loss after a heartbreaking loss, still find themselves right there with the Cardinals in the NL Central standings. The Marlins surely haven’t forgotten about the Brewers’ hot start, especially their series win over the Dodgers last weekend, and will be looking to make their own noise, as they sit in fourth place in their division, but still within three games of the top spot. If last year taught fans anything, it’s that Miami relished the underdog role, and they play that up all season long. These two teams actually just met for a three-game series last week, with the Marlins taking two of three games on the road, and will have plenty of confidence to be doing it all again at home. Will someone even up the series on Saturday night, or will someone else clinch it and continue to move towards the top of their respective division?
MLBrotoballer.com

Daily Fantasy Baseball Streamers - MLB Hitter, Pitcher Lineup Picks for Saturday 5/8

Welcome to the another edition of our daily fantasy baseball streamers! Are you playing in leagues with daily moves and looking to beef up those rosters? We here at RotoBaller are there for you and all of your streaming needs. Whether you are just trying to get that elusive category win or you are trying to give your pitching staff a lift because you streamed dumpster Fiers earlier this week, we can help. Each day RotoBaller will provide you with some of the best streaming options to consider in both shallow and deep fantasy baseball daily leagues. Streaming hitters and pitchers to exploit matchups are important to help you win your league.
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Josh Hader: Escapes with ninth save

Hader allowed a run on two hits and a walk in one inning Sunday, striking out two and earning a save over Atlanta. Hader gave up a walk and a single to put runners on the corners with one out in the ninth. After a sacrifice fly by Dansby Swanson, he allowed a two-out hit before punching out William Contreras to avoid blowing the save. Hader is still perfect through nine save opportunities despite allowing a run for the first time this month. He's sporting a stellar 1.15 ERA and 28:7 K:BB through 15.2 innings.
MLBklpw.com

Cardinals Swept By Padres

Cardinals pitchers walked eight batters in a 5-3 loss to a Padres, who swept the three-game series at Petco Park. Kwang Hyun Kim dropped to 1-and-1 after giving up four runs, one earned, over three and a third. St. Louis jumped out to an early 2-0 lead when Nolan Arenado belted a two-run homer in the first.
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Keone Kela: Will seek second opinion

Kela will travel to Texas on Monday to receive a second opinion on his injured right arm, the Associated Press reports. Kela went on the 10-day injured list May 8 due to what was deemed a strained right forearm. He doesn't appear to be anywhere close to making a return, and the decision to seek a second opinion on the injury makes for an ominous outlook. Manager Jayce Tingler stated Sunday that the team will provide an update on Kela following the results of the second opinion, per 97.3 The Fan.
MLBchatsports.com

Brewers hold on for 10-9 victory over Atlanta in series finale

Sometimes, a baseball contest can seem like multiple games within a nine-inning span. Such was the case with Sunday’s series finale between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Atlanta Braves. The first six innings were a one-sided affair tilted towards the home team. The final three frames, however, featured an offensive explosion by the visitors. When the dust finally settled, the end result was our Menomonee Valley Nine eking out a narrow victory over the boys from Hotlanta.
MLBwtaq.com

Brewers end skid, beat Marlins

(WNFL) – The Milwaukee Brewers ended their 6-game losing streak on Saturday with a 6-2 win over the Miami Marlins. Kolton Wong and Avisail Garcia both had 3 hits but the hero of the game was Adrian Houser. Houser pitched 6 innings, allowing 2 runs and 5 hits while striking...