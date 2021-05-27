Houser scheduled to start for Milwaukee against San Diego

The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Miami Marlins in game two of their three-game series on Saturday night from LoanDepot Park in Miami. The Brewers, even after getting swept by the Phillies during the week in heartbreaking loss after a heartbreaking loss, still find themselves right there with the Cardinals in the NL Central standings. The Marlins surely haven’t forgotten about the Brewers’ hot start, especially their series win over the Dodgers last weekend, and will be looking to make their own noise, as they sit in fourth place in their division, but still within three games of the top spot. If last year taught fans anything, it’s that Miami relished the underdog role, and they play that up all season long. These two teams actually just met for a three-game series last week, with the Marlins taking two of three games on the road, and will have plenty of confidence to be doing it all again at home. Will someone even up the series on Saturday night, or will someone else clinch it and continue to move towards the top of their respective division?