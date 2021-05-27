Cancel
Kansas City, MO

UPDATES: Morning storms move through Kansas City

By Katelyn Brown, Jamie Peters
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 7 days ago
8:54 a.m. | The area did not see a lot of severe weather out of the morning's storms. Meteorologist Gary Lezak said the second round of morning storms should keep Kansas City out of any severe weather in the afternoon.

8:15 a.m. | Heavy rain has caused high water in some areas. Use caution around creeks and don't drive into high water.

7:48 a.m. | Another band of rain is developing in northeast Kansas.

7:02 a.m. | The storm is arriving in the metro. Rain and wind have already started in areas like Olathe and are quickly moving into the broader Kansas City area.

6:32 a.m. | The severe portion of the storm is nearing the Edgerton, Kansas, area.

5:12 a.m. | The Severe Thunderstorm Warning to the north has expired. The next round of storms is expected to reach the Kansas City area around 6 a.m.

4:30 a.m. | A few power outages were reported early on Thursday morning. Evergy reported 198 outages affecting 7,195 customers and the Board of Public Utilities reported three outages affecting 288 customers.

4:10 a.m. | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for a few counties north of the metro, including Clinton, Caldwell, Daviess and Dekalk counties.

ORIGINAL STORY | The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for eastern Kansas and a few counties in western Missouri until 7 a.m.

According to the National Weather Service, the primary hazards include heavy rain, high winds and isolated large hail.

The National Weather Service says winds could approach 60-70 miles per hour.

You can view current conditions, as well as view the latest interactive radar, here .

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

