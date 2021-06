Shelby's varsity baseball team won its school-record 18th consecutive game Friday by downing state-ranked Colonel Crawford 5-1 in a non-conference affair. The Whippets eclipsed the previous best of 17 straight victories which was set in 2017. The red and gray stand at 21-2 on the season and the Eagles, ranked third in Division III, slip to 22-2 with their second loss in as many days.