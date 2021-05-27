Lincolnville Museum and Cultural Center
Excelsior, St. Augustine's first black public high school, is now the home of the Lincolnville Museum and Cultural Center. In 2005, St. Augustine's first black public high school was re-invented as Excelsior Museum and Cultural Center. The museum has evolved yet again and is now the Lincolnville Museum and Cultural Center. The museum is open from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday, and on Saturday by appointments.www.visitstaugustine.com
