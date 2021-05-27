Lincolnville Museum and Cultural Center

Wes Jessup, Executive Director of the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture (MAC) shares highlights of the new fall exhibitions including the headliner, Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures from the Driehaus Collection, which opens to the general public on Sunday, October 3. Wes says it is the best private collection of work by the most innovative artist of the 19th century and includes everyday objects -- furniture, vases, lamps -- transformed into works of art through bold colors, beautiful designs and forms. The exhibition continues through February 13, 2022.

