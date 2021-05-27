Cancel
Indiana State

Actors Theatre of Indiana welcomes Sam Arce as new board member

By The Reporter
 14 days ago

Actors Theatre of Indiana (ATI) welcomes Sam Arce as the newest ATI board member. Arce has been in residential real estate since 1985, has lived in Indiana since 1991, and has been a resident of Carmel since 1998. He is a licensed real estate broker with F.C. Tucker and has been an instructor at the Tucker School of Real Estate since 2007.

