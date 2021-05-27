Cancel
Travel

Most pools at state parks to open; lifeguards still needed at others

By The Reporter
readthereporter.com
 2021-05-27

Get ready to cool off, Hoosiers. Most public swimming pools located in Indiana State Parks will open this weekend, as will all DNR swimming beaches. Pools opening as scheduled are at Clifty Falls, McCormick’s Creek, O’Bannon Woods, Shakamak, and Versailles state parks, and at Cagles Mill Lake (Lieber State Recreation Area). In addition, the beach at Indiana Dunes State Park will open on Saturday with lifeguards on duty.

readthereporter.com
#Lifeguards#Pokagon State Park#Spring Mill State Park#Indiana Dunes State Park#Brown County State Park#Hoosiers#Clifty Falls#Versailles#Lincoln#Ferdinand State Forest
