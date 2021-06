A common belief regarding addiction recovery is that the person will be cured after treatment and not have to worry about addiction in their future. However, this is not the case. Addiction is a chronic disease, meaning it can be treated but not cured. It can be disheartening to learn that at first, but it is essential to understand the fundamentals of addiction and recovery for you to find healing. By taking a deeper look at addiction, its treatments, and what successful recovery looks like, you can better understand how you can find healing and everlasting peace.