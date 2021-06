WASHINGTON, D.C.—On Friday, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that it is suing Georgia over provisions of its omnibus voter suppression law, Senate Bill 202. The suit comes after Attorney General Merrick Garland stated earlier this month that the DOJ would rededicate its resources to protect voting rights across the country. The lawsuit, filed on the eighth anniversary of Shelby County v. Holder, the Supreme Court case that struck down a key provision of the Voting Rights Act, highlights the first major action the DOJ has taken to fight the recent wave of GOP voter suppression laws.