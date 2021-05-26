Sexual assaults drop in cities with ride-sharing services, researchers say
CATONSVILLE, Md. — Ride-sharing apps like Uber and Lyft changed the way people travel over the last decade. Now, a new study is reporting a major safety upside to using these services as well. A team of international researchers say such apps provide extra protection for potential victims of sexual assault. This is especially true for residents of areas with inadequate public transit services or circumstances that are more prone to sex-related offenses and crimes.www.studyfinds.org