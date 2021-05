The past 15 months have been a ride to say the least. However, it’s given me the opportunity to get to know a lot more about myself as a student. At first, I thought I was going to absolutely hate online learning. I thought I was going to hate being stuck at home, in the same room, all alone, day after day for who knows how long. Now that in-person learning is on the horizon, I can look back on the past few quarters, and all the things I thought I would dislike haven’t really upset me at all. In fact, I have actually come to enjoy online education.