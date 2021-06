Robey Memorial Library in Waukon will be hosting Main Street Story Walk in June featuring the children’s story “The Things I Can Do” by Jeff Mack. During the month of June families are encouraged to read this story at selected businesses as they stroll the downtown area. When joining in the fun, participants are reminded to practice social distancing and to be careful crossing the downtown streets for the safety and health of all. Seven selected businesses have a portion of the story posted in the front window of their establishment for viewing from the sidewalk. Each stop along the story walk will direct participants to the next location. Selected businesses are located on West Main Street, Spring Avenue and Rossville Road and are labeled and numbered on the above map at the following locations: 1. WAX by Amber; 2. Howards Home Furnishings; 3. Teslow’s Formal Wear; 4. KNEI Radio; 5. J Nails & Spa; 6. Mirror Images; 7. State Farm Insurance. Submitted image.