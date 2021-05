The 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs got off to a bit of an unusual start this week with only a single game on the first day, featuring the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals. (Technically, there was another NHL game Saturday, but that was the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers playing out the regular-season string following the Canucks’ reschedulings after much of their team contracted COVID-19; Bruins-Capitals was the only playoff game.) That meant there was a whole lot of focus on the Capitals and Bruins, second and third in the East Division respectively, and the first game between them turned into a great battle, with Washington finally prevailing late in the first overtime on a goal from Nic Dowd. Here’s that goal, new NBC scorebug and all: