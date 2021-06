The Poco M3 Pro 5G was unveiled in India today, marking the brand’s foray into the affordable 5G smartphone market with a unique design and competitive specifications. Poco ended its hiatus from smartphone launches in India with the new Poco M3 Pro. It was unveiled globally in May but the local availability was delayed due to the lockdown. Soon after, the Poco F3 GT will come to India as the company’s first high-end flagship in years.