So another year, another Toronto Maple Leafs first/qualifying round loss. It shouldn’t be much of surprise anymore but I really thought it wouldn’t happen (again) this year; that the path to the Finals was never this obstacle-free; that Jack Campbell may finally provide some clutch goaltending and that, surely, with this group of rugged, seasoned veterans there was no way a talented team like this (facing off against a squad that probably finishes somewhere in the bottom ten in a normal, non-covid plagued NHL season) could possibly bow out early for the fifth straight year. Unfortunately I forgot to take into consideration that this is the Toronto Maple Leafs and they are capable of just about anything.