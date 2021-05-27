Cafe Astrology .com

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleLife is always an adventure for you because you are extremely curious, inquisitive, and always open to learning from your experiences. You are very friendly, giving, and naturally charming. You instinctively know that change is a natural part of life and learning, and try to keep positive. You need a lot of mental stimulation in order to stay interested in projects and work.

cafeastrology.com
LifestyleLa Crosse Tribune

Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, May 16

Today’s Birthday (05/16/21). Your work blossoms this year. Consistent coordinated efforts produce outsized professional results. Shifting financial strategies with your partner this spring leads to summer growth with your own income. Personal changes next winter propel a surge for joint assets and investments. Accept the roses and thank supporters. Aries...
CelebritiesSun-Journal

Pisces: Distance yourself from people who are challenging or indulgent

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Megan Fox, 35; Tori Spelling, 48; Janet Jackson, 55; Pierce Brosnan, 68. Happy Birthday: You’ll attract innovative individuals this year. A passionate approach to life, love and happiness will bring you one step closer to your dreams, hopes and wishes. Designate more time to nurturing friends, helping relatives and expanding your interests. A healthy attitude will lead to a better lifestyle. Make moderation a priority, creativity your goal, and your intents honesty and integrity. Your numbers are 8, 15, 22, 28, 34, 43, 45.
Lifestyletheclevelandamerican.com

Pisces, Horoscope May 16, 2021 | Pisces horoscope

You may experience emotional difficulties at home or in the family. These are the times when you need to be with your family and go for feelings at home. You may feel an inner desire to get in touch to share your knowledge. On the other hand, you will need stability in your environment and you will need to constantly interact with different types of people.
Lifestyletheclevelandamerican.com

Aries, Horoscope for Saturday 15 May 2021 | Aries horoscope

Today is the perfect day to write or develop other mental or manual skills. You will feel very interested and can communicate fluently and intelligently with your environment. Today you have a good star, a streak of luck emanating from your sun, which will not abandon you in the face of the bad lines that may arise, giving you ways or means to progress.
LifestylePosted by
Syracuse.com

Horoscope for May 16, 2021: Pisces, apply logic, not anger; Scorpio, steer straight ahead

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Lynn Collins was born in Houston, Texas, on this day in 1977. This birthday star is known for her roles in such films as “Beneath Us,” John Carter” and “X-Men Origins: Wolverine.” She played Alicia Kent on the series “Bosch” and has appeared on episodes of “The Walking Dead,” “The Fix” and “Elementary.” Collins will next star with Beau Garrett in an upcoming drama called “James the Second.”
Relationship Adviceatoallinks.com

Tips to Find Best Astrologer Online

One out of five people usually depends on an astrologer to keep a check on their present and future. Almost everyone has a habit of checking their horoscopes on daily basis. Over the last few decades, astrology has gained huge popularity amongst people. However, not everyone is aware much about this field. So, if you are intrigued by astrology and want to find more about it and how it affects your life, you can do something to get more knowledge about it.
Home & GardenConscious Life News

Vedic Astrology Report for June 2021

Mars, planet of action and assertiveness, transits its debilitated sign of Cancer from June 1 until July 20, 2021, and will be influenced by the malefics Saturn and Ketu. On June 10, 2021, we experience a major astrological event with a solar eclipse occurring in the fixed sign of Taurus. Mercury, planet of communications, is retrograde this month until June 22, 2021. Jupiter, the great benefic planet, turns retrograde on June 20, 2021 until October 17, 2021.
LifestyleGood News Network

This Week’s Inspiring Horoscopes From Rob Brezsny’s ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week beginning May 13, 2021. A fan once asked composer Johann Sebastian Bach about his creative process. He was so prolific! How did he dream up such a constant flow of new music? Bach told his admirer that the tunes came to him unbidden. When he woke up each morning, they were already announcing themselves in his head. According to my analysis of the astrological omens, Taurus, a comparable phenomenon may very well visit you in the coming weeks—not in the form of music, but as intuitions and insights about your life and your future. Your main job is to be receptive to them, and make sure you remember them.
LifestyleLiterary Hub

Mary Wollstonecraft is a Double Taurus, Or: How an Astrologer Helped Unstick My Novel

Samantha Silva Gets Some Writing Help from an Unconventional Source. It’s pre-pandemic November. I’m in New York on my birthday, a confluence that hasn’t happened in more than a decade, though I’m often in New York, and have a birthday reliably once a year. A friend gives me the present of a session with her long-time astrologer, John, who doesn’t nail everything all the time, but gets uncomfortably close, like when he predicted she’d have plumbing problems and she went home to a flood. The last time I saw him, I wanted to talk about my writing life. It’d been years of heartbreaking near misses as a screenwriter, I told him. What if I wrote a novel? He stared into the middle distance, where I guess all our birth charts live, and said, “Hmm. If you told me today you were writing a novel, I’d say, well, you could try. But five years from now? That I can see.”
LifestyleMindBodyGreen

Astrologers Give Their Horoscope Highlights For June (Retrogrades Ahead)

There's a new sense of hope in the air as June begins, and it's not just because things are "opening up" again in the outer world. Those openings are occurring within us, thanks to expansive Jupiter docking in Pisces from May 13 to July 28 and a recent lunar eclipse in Sagittarius, the sign of optimism and global connections.
Lifestylepowerofpositivity.com

Your Zodiac Monthly Horoscope for June 2021, According to Astrologer

What is normal? None of us know the answer anymore. However, a return to some semblance of the past is happening, according to the horoscope for June of 2021. With three planets in Gemini at the beginning of the month, there is a strong push to reengage with your environment. The energy encourages risk, adventure, and new ideas. Mercury is retrograde in Gemini until the 23rd. So use this time to get organized so that you’re ready to embrace new opportunities when it goes direct during this zodiac cycle.
CelebritiesRed Bluff Daily News

Horoscopes May 15, 2021: Russell Hornsby, put your energy where it counts

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Jamie-Lynn Sigler, 40; David Krumholtz, 43; Russell Hornsby, 47; Chazz Palminteri, 69. Happy Birthday: Take a look around you, draw on what’s positive in your life and look for the silver lining in any situation you face. Opportunity is within reach; all you have to do is recognize your attributes and put them to the test. Complaining and arguing are wastes of time. Put your energy where it counts, and progress will follow. Your numbers are 7, 18, 22, 24, 30, 36, 44.
Lifestylekentlive.news

Weekly horoscopes: Astrology readings for week starting Monday May 17

ARIES (March 21 – April 20) A very practical and even mundane week lies ahead. Well, that is what is on offer, but the idea of that drives you to make some changes. The spark of mischief about you is hard to pin down, although imagination is in overdrive. What is for sure is that someone close is in for a bit of a surprise! A shortage of cash does not seem to be a worry, as you make up for it in energy.
Lifestyleseattlespectator.com

Riley’s Astrology Corner: Mercury Retrograde Preparations

Welcome back readers! In this article, I will be sharing some advice on how to adequately prepare for the upcoming Mercury Retrograde beginning May 29. We briefly discussed this event in my previous article but I wanted to give further insight into what the retrograde is all about. Hopefully by the time May 29 rolls around, you’ll feel ready to take on all of the necessary difficulties.
AstronomyHelloGiggles

From Soulmates to Friends, an Astrologer Ranks Gemini's Romantic Compatibility

Geminis are known for their twin personality. On one hand, they are outgoing, fun, and talkative. On the other hand, however, they're not ones to mess with when they're having a bad day. According to Lisa Stardust, our resident astrologer, Geminis are adaptable. When it comes to romantic love, their social personality makes it easy to build relationships and connect with many zodiac signs. But, their logical side might make them clash with others. If you're a Gemini and you're still looking for your one true love, put the dating apps down, and first, let's find out your compatibility with other zodiacs.
LifestyleWired UK

Lonely men are driving an online astrology boom

A few years ago, Sean Foley started to notice something unusual. He is the chief marketing officer at Ingenio, a tech company that specialises in online spiritual guidance. The company had recently acquired two competitor websites for live psychic video chats, where users could organise video calls with psychic advisors with names like ‘Clairvoyant Sabrina’ for $10.99 a minute. The two sites – called Purple Ocean and Purple Garden – are among the few sites owned by Ingenio that track the gender of their users, and Foley noticed that they were attracting more and more men.
Brooklyn, NYilovetheupperwestside.com

Eric Francis: A Very Unusual Astrologer

Eric Francis Coppolino might be the world’s only astrologer with a background in investigative journalism (and he’s definitely the only one with international press credentials). This background gives him the ability to help his clients with real-world questions. The Brooklyn Native, former Upper West Sider (160 West 97th Street) and...
Lifestyletalkhouse.com

Slothrust’s Strange Astrology: Gemini Season

Hello! My name is Leah and you have discovered my new monthly column with Talkhouse. Each month, I eat a different fruit and pair it with the astrological sign of the season. Why fruit, you ask? I will tell you. In moments where I find myself caught in loops of...
AstronomyMindBodyGreen

Astrologers Say This Week Is Going To Be A Walk On The Romantic Side

As we cruise into Gemini season, all signs point to a loving week ahead. Here's your horoscope from the AstroTwins. That's when supportive Saturn in Aquarius will lock eyes with radiant, romantic Venus in Gemini. Both planets are parked in buzzy air signs, which fans Cupid's more tempestuous flames. But it's all good because this transit can light a bright fire in our hearts. In our heads, too, since the spark of attraction may build into a legendary love affair!
Lifestyleparadisenewsfl.com

June Astrology Forecast by Sarah Lyons

On the first day of June home and family sign Cancer lights up as love planet Venus begins a month-long visit! We are caring and supportive to those we love and a bit tighter with our hard-earned money now. Venus is our beautiful evening star and will be visible for the next several months in the western sky. The New Moon in Gemini on the 10th is a Solar Eclipse and begins our lunar cycle this month. An emphasis falls on communication especially with Mercury Retrograde when misunderstandings can occur. We may need to check information twice as clarity is needed. Fiery planet Mars has stirred things up for the last few days but moves into Leo on the 11th when confidence, warmth, and fun-loving attitude prevails.