Aero, mining stocks lead FTSE 100 higher; Equiniti Group shines

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* FTSE 100 up 0.1%, FTSE 250 adds 0.2%

May 27 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 edged higher on Thursday, led by gains in aero and base metal mining stocks, while Equiniti Group jumped after agreeing to a take private deal.

The blue-chip index rose 0.1% with miners adding more than 1% on higher metal prices.

Aero and defence stocks rose 1.3% with Rolls-Royce among the biggest gainers.

Aveva Group jumped 2.2% after Barclays upgraded the stock to “overweight” from “neutral”.

However, gains on the index were limited by oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell, which slipped more than 0.5% each on lower crude prices.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 0.2%.

Equiniti Group jumped 8.9% after the British administration services and payments specialist agreed to be taken over by a new company backed by private-equity firm Siris Capital in a 673 million pound ($949 million) deal. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Reuters

Reuters

