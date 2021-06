Sony is still deciding on whether to put Cyberpunk 2077 back on the PlayStation Store, CD Projekt Red has said. During a shareholder meeting held by CD Projekt Red earlier this week (via VGC), the Cyberpunk 2077 developer said that the decision to put the RPG back on PlayStation storefronts rests entirely with Sony. Speaking at the shareholder meeting, CD Projekt Red president Adam Kiciński said that "the decision is an exclusive decision of Sony, so we are waiting for the information about the fact that they took the decision to bring back this game."