newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

NHL Rumors: Capitals open to trades, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and David Quinn coaching Blue Jackets

By The Daily Goal Horn
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOvechkin, Kuznetsov and teammates feeling heat (Getty Images) The Washington Capitals are open to trades this summer. “I don’t think anybody’s off the table,” GM Brian MacLellan said today. “We’re not going to trade [Ovechkin] or [Backstrom] and those type of people, but I think you have to be open on anything. We would talk to anybody about any player.”

www.chatsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Quinn
Person
Evgeny Kuznetsov
Person
Ryan
Person
Brian Maclellan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#The Washington Capitals#Getty Images#Trades#Gm Brian Maclellan#Rumors#Today#Heat#Trading People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLNHL

POSTGAME 5: Penguins Pull Away

In the final game of the 2020-21 season series between the teams, the Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins, 7-3, at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday night. The Flyers finished the season series at 5-3-0 against the Penguins. Pittsburgh's Marcus Pettersson (2nd goal of the season) notched the...
NHLballysports.com

Blues' David Perron in NHL COVID-19 protocol

St. Louis Blues forward David Perron is on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list, head coach Craig Berube confirmed Sunday. Berube did not elaborate on whether Perron, 32, has tested positive for COVID-19 or if he has any chance to return for the Blues' postseason opener Monday night against the Colorado Avalanche. He's the third Blues player to be added to the COVID protocol list in the last week, following defenseman Jake Walman, who tested positive for the coronavirus despite having it previously and being fully vaccinated, and forward Nathan Walker.
NHLYardbarker

Rangers News & Rumors: Quinn, Gallant, Leetch, & More

One week after the firestorm that ended up with the removal of president John Davidson and general manager (GM) Jeff Gorton from their jobs, the New York Rangers fired head coach David Quinn on Wednesday. Gerard Gallant is the first coach interviewed by new GM Chris Drury. Longtime Rangers player Brian Leetch and staff resigned a day after Quinn’s firing. Ryan Lindgren re-signed with a three-year, $9 million deal.
NHLhockeyfights.com

Enforcer Olympics – Columbus Blue Jackets

Cannon to right of them, Cannon to left of them, Cannon in front of them, Volleyed and thundered!. Neither Alfred Tennyson, nor Geoffrey in his classic portrayal of Raphael de la Ghetto in Fresh Prince was talking about Columbus in this poem, but since 2007, the cannon has become synonymous with the Blue Jackets. When the state of Ohio finally got their NHL franchise they didn’t waste any time snagging a few enforcers. They started by making Lyle Odelein, the man with over 140 fights and 2000 penalty minutes as their franchise’s first captain. They bolstered their grit and toughness by adding the likes of Krzysztof ‘The Polish Hammer’ Oliwa and Jody Shelley. These selections weren’t made because of their ability to light-the-lamp, they were made because GM Doug MacLean knew they needed some big boys in the lineup if they had any intention of competing in the Western Conference. Unfortunately, for the first five years in the league, Ohio’s newest team struggled to win 30 games. But despite their lack of playoff success, they were able to make history in 2019 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, when they became the first team to ever sweep the Presidents’ Trophy winner. Columbus may not have the most storied enforcers past, but they’ve certainly had some gladiators don the burgee logo. Enough chit-chat, let’s start handing out some medals!
NHLNHL

With two goalies and one net, Blue Jackets are at a crossroads

Wanting to stay in Columbus but searching for starting roles, Korpisalo, Merzlikins enter an uncertain offseason. Joonas Korpisalo and Elvis Merzlikins both love Columbus. They enjoy working with each other, and both believe they can be No. 1 goaltenders. Therein, though, lies the problem. With just one net to split...
NHLchatsports.com

5 Potential Destinations for Former Blue Jackets Coach John Tortorella

The Columbus Blue Jackets and John Tortorella mutually agreed to part ways earlier in May. He spent six seasons behind their bench, guiding them to four playoff appearances and their first postseason series victory. During his second season as their head coach (2016-17), he won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL's Coach of the Year for the second time.
NHLGwinnett Daily Post

David Perron unlikely for Blues' playoff opener but Vladimir Tarasenko returns

The St. Louis Blues are expected to be without leading scorer David Perron for Monday's playoff series opener against the Colorado Avalanche but fellow forward Vladimir Tarasenko will return from injury. Perron remained in COVID-19 protocol hours before the game and didn't participate during the team's morning skate. Blues coach...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL News & Rumors: Canadiens, Bruins, Blue Jackets, Rangers, More

In today’s NHL news and rumors rundown, are the Montreal Canadiens going to have Shea Weber back in time for the playoffs? Meanwhile, one scribe looks at the chances the Boston Bruins could pursue Jack Eichel and another notes the Columbus Blue Jackets have asked defenseman Seth Jones to consider a contract extension coming into the 2021-22 season. Finally, could the New York Rangers go after goaltender Pekka Rinne?
NHLBellefontaine Examiner

Davidson returns to Blue Jackets as president of hockey ops

John Davidson left the Columbus Blue Jackets two years ago for his dream job running the New York Rangers after playing for them decades ago. When that dream came to an abrupt end, there was no other place the respected hockey executive would rather be than back in Columbus. Davidson...
NHLYardbarker

NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Canucks, Nazem Kadri Trade Talk, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas is upset with a couple of media outlets in the Toronto area for the way they covered the John Tavares injury, plus there are updates on the player’s condition. Vancouver Canucks’ GM Jim Benning talks possible buyouts in the offseason and could the Colorado Avalanche look to trade Nazem Kadri after his latest suspension proved he’s unreliable come playoff time?