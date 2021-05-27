Cancel
China says it rejects Australia's attempts to intervene in Yang Hengjun case

BEIJING, May 27 (Reuters) - China firmly rejects Australia’s efforts to intervene in the case of detained Australian writer Yang Hengjun, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a news briefing in Beijing on Thursday.

Australia’s ambassador to China was denied entry to a heavily guarded Beijing court on Thursday that is hearing an espionage case against Yang, at a time of worsening ties between the two nations. (Reporting by Cate Cadell; Writing by Gabriel Crossley; editing by John Stonestreet)

