A mid-June launch seems even more likely for Battlegrounds Mobile India now

UPDATE: story updated at 4:58pm on May 26, 2021 with 420 Gaming’s apology. UPDATE 2: story updated at 6:33pm on May 26, 2021 with GTX Preet’s apology. After Arunachal Pradesh MLA Ninong Ering called for a Battlegrounds Mobile India ban, it appears that prominent PUBG Mobile streamers have resorted to racist comments in response. As caught by Instagram account Kyum Vlogs and YouTube channel Lenzing Weekly, PUBG Mobile content creator Inder Preet who goes by the handle GTX Preet and esports pro Shivamm Raghav (who streams under the moniker 420 Gaming) have referred to Ering as Chinese, which is extremely offensive. This follows similar comments from YouTuber Paras Singh who was arrested earlier in the week. With Preet having close to two million subscribers on YouTube and Raghav playing PUBG Mobile professionally, it’s disturbing to see such slurs from prominent faces in the community.