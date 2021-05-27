Cancel
Video Games

A mid-June launch seems even more likely for Battlegrounds Mobile India now

By Aakash Jhaveri
TechRadar
TechRadar
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Battlegrounds Mobile India is in its final stages, with the official launch date expected to be announced any time now. Now, another source has come forward with a release timeline for the third week of June. The latest development comes from Abhijeet Andhare, better known as Ghatak — a competitive...

BusinessIGN

At Least Five Ex-Tencent Employees Are Employed at Battlegrounds Mobile India Company Krafton: Report

In his call for a Battlegrounds Mobile India ban, MLA and former Union Minister Ninong Ering, claimed that “Krafton’s Indian employees, including its senior management team, are former Tencent employees who were miraculously all hired by Krafton in December last year and working on BGMI”. This would suggest that Tencent still has a role to play in Battlegrounds Mobile India’s launch.
Agriculturegrainews.ca

Pulse weekly outlook: India likely in need of more lentils

MarketsFarm — A recent webinar co-hosted by the India Pulses and Grains Association and Pulse Australia focused on lentil production in the two countries, with tighter Indian supplies likely leading to increased import demand going forward. “The share of Australian lentils in India’s import has been 10 to 15 per...
Video GamesIGN

PUBG Mobile Streamers Resort to Racist Comments Following Calls for Battlegrounds Mobile India Ban [UPDATE]

UPDATE: story updated at 4:58pm on May 26, 2021 with 420 Gaming’s apology. UPDATE 2: story updated at 6:33pm on May 26, 2021 with GTX Preet’s apology. After Arunachal Pradesh MLA Ninong Ering called for a Battlegrounds Mobile India ban, it appears that prominent PUBG Mobile streamers have resorted to racist comments in response. As caught by Instagram account Kyum Vlogs and YouTube channel Lenzing Weekly, PUBG Mobile content creator Inder Preet who goes by the handle GTX Preet and esports pro Shivamm Raghav (who streams under the moniker 420 Gaming) have referred to Ering as Chinese, which is extremely offensive. This follows similar comments from YouTuber Paras Singh who was arrested earlier in the week. With Preet having close to two million subscribers on YouTube and Raghav playing PUBG Mobile professionally, it’s disturbing to see such slurs from prominent faces in the community.
Worldgizmochina.com

realme C25s launched in Malaysia, India release tipped for June

Chinese smartphone maker realme launched the realme C25 in late March. Two months later, the brand has now released a new version of this handset called realme C25s. This device has a different chipset and camera setup. realme C25s Specifications and Features. The realme C25s features the same design and...
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

Gaming-centric iQoo Z3 to launch on June 8 in India

The iQoo Z3 will be unveiled on June 8, marking the company’s entry into the budget smartphone segment of India. iQoo returned to the country with the launch of the iQoo 7 series last month. With the iQoo Z3 coming next week, the brand will expand its smartphone portfolio to a new lower price point. Here’s everything we know about it.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

Poco M3 Pro 5G to launch on June 8 in India

Poco M3 Pro 5G has been launched globally, but its launch in India was delayed because the country was dealing with the severe second wave of Covid-19. In light of the seriousness of the situation, Poco and other companies declared that the launches in India would be delayed. And now...
Cell PhonesTechSpot

Huawei to launch first mobile devices powered by HarmonyOS 2.0 on June 2

In context: Huawei doesn't say how much of the $139 billion in revenue it made last year comes from software. However, the company is bullish on the idea that its future depends greatly on the ability to make Harmony OS a winning formula for phones, tablets, smartwatches, TVs, and all forms of smart home products. The company hopes that one day it will dominate the world with its software and reverse the current power dynamic in the trade war between China and the US.
Video Gamesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Krafton says Battlegrounds Mobile India has received over 20 mn registrations

Jun. 3—South Korean gaming company, Krafton Inc., says it has received over 20 million pre-registrations for its upcoming mobile game, Battlegrounds Mobile India. The company said it received 7.6 million pre-registrations on the opening day, but didn't announce a release date for the game. Krafton had first announced the new...
Cell Phonesdroidholic.com

iQOO Z3 launch in India set to take place on the 7th of June

A couple of days ago, iQOO teased the launch of its “Z3” smartphone in India, and today, the company announced the launch date. The phone is coming to the Indian market on the 7th of June. It is worth mentioning that iQOO Z3 is already available in the Chinese market as it launched there two months ago. This is a mid-range phone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768 5G SOC, and this is the main USP of it since it makes it India’s first Snapdragon 768G-powered device.
NFLgizmochina.com

Infinix Note 10, Note 10 Pro India launch date set for June 7

Infinix unveiled the Infinix Note 10 series in mid-May. The lineup includes three smartphones, namely Infinix Note 10, Infinix Note 10 Pro, and Infinix Note 10 Pro NFC. The former two models have been now confirmed to launch in India next week. The Infinix Note 10 and the Infinix Note...
Video Gamesnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Over 20 million people pre-register in 2 weeks | #cybersecurity | #cyberattack

While the release date of the game hasn’t been confirmed yet, it is said to be a free-to-play experience on mobile devices and will be available to play only in India. South Korean video game developer Krafton has announced that pre-registration for its upcoming battle royale game ‘Battlegrounds Mobile India’ has surpassed 20 million within just two weeks. The company opened pre-registering for the game through Google Play on May 18.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Albion Online mobile launches June 9 – here’s how to get some free loot

Yesterday, our team was joking about how just about everything was happening on June 9th. Here’s one more to add to the pile: Albion Online’s mobile version. If you’re currently thinking to yourself, hey didn’t that game already have a mobile version, then you’re right because it did and we’ve even played it. But it hadn’t formally launched. Now it will.
Cell Phonesiotgadgets.com

HarmonyOS is now been confirmed to launch in early June

Huawei is a large and ruthless company, and on June 2nd, its new OS, which has been in a developer preview for quite some time, will be released on mobile. It won't take long until we see a fully created HarmonyOS being thrown at many of its devices, and even some in different country's later after that.