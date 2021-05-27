Robert Townsend’s Daughter — Skye Townsend — A Funny Black Lady
Her name is Skye Townsend, she’s the daughter of comedy legend Robert Townsend — one of the bold pioneers that paved the way for Black Hollywood today. Following in her father’s footsteps, Skye understood the value of the California hustle. Today she’s a successful actress, singer, songwriter, hilarious comedian, podcast creator, and a photographer. I’m sure she will add more skills to her resume, she’s only 27-years-old and currently bringing the funny to the three-time EMMY Award-nominated variety series “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” which is executive produced by Issa Rae, and airs Fridays on HBO.lasentinel.net