Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Robert Townsend’s Daughter — Skye Townsend — A Funny Black Lady

By Lapacazo Sandoval, Contributing Writer
lasentinel.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHer name is Skye Townsend, she’s the daughter of comedy legend Robert Townsend — one of the bold pioneers that paved the way for Black Hollywood today. Following in her father’s footsteps, Skye understood the value of the California hustle. Today she’s a successful actress, singer, songwriter, hilarious comedian, podcast creator, and a photographer. I’m sure she will add more skills to her resume, she’s only 27-years-old and currently bringing the funny to the three-time EMMY Award-nominated variety series “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” which is executive produced by Issa Rae, and airs Fridays on HBO.

lasentinel.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Beyonce
Person
Skye Townsend
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black Lady#Black Comedy#Sketch Comedy#Laughing#Black Hollywood#Hbo#African American#African American#Atlantic Records#Uber Sweet Skye Townsend#Filmmaker Robert Townsend#Visionary Robert Townsend#Daughter#Church Lady Voice#Funny#Hilarious Comedian#Singer#Poet#Songwriter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MinoritiesEssence

‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Star Skye Townsend Is Funny And Focused

In this exclusive interview, we chatted with the ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ comic talk about the early days of her career, what it takes to make it as a comedian and more. Representation in television is best when paired with authenticity. HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show is also real as it gets. One of the new faces of the recently-debuted second season is Skye Townsend, a young comedian who plays 25 radically different characters across six episodes.
MinoritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

5 Gay Stars of Classic Television Series

Multiple classic television series, from The Andy Griffith Show to Perry Mason, starred LGBTQ actors who, for the most part, kept their love lives under wraps. We steer clear of rumors and spotlight actors whose sexual orientations have been publicly discussed by friends and loved ones (and, in two cases, we picked stars who wed longtime partners in 2013).
Celebritiesnewsfinale.com

Robert Carradine’s daughter Ever Carradine Wiki Bio, cousins, net worth

Ever Carradine is an American film and television actress, best known for her roles as Tiffany Porter in the series “Once and Again” (1999-2002), as Kelly Ludlow in “Commander in Chief” (2005-2006), and as Naomi Putnam in “The Handmaid’s Tale” (2017-2018). She has also appeared in such films as “Bubble Boy” (2001), “My Boss’s Daughter” (2003), and “Guns for Hire” (2015), among many other projects.
MoviesTimes-Herald

‘Empire’ Star Taraji P. Henson Cast as Villain in NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’

Academy Award-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson has landed the role of infamous villain Miss Hannigan in NBC’s upcoming holiday production of Annie Live!. The network is set to begin a nationwide casting search for an as yet undiscovered young star to play the titular role of Annie alongside Henson. The live production of the popular Tony Award-winning hit musical will air Thursday, December 2 on NBC as part of the network’s holiday programming.
CelebritiesBET

Lakeith Stanfield's Scene-Stealing Road To Greatness

Lakeith Stanfield isn’t just another talented actor: he’s riveting, yes, but we’re excited not only by his meteoric rise but because of the kinds of characters he so seamlessly disappears into. Complex, nuanced, fully human—not exactly the way Black men have been typically portrayed in Hollywood. That's why directors, from Ava DuVernay and Oliver Stone to Jordan Peele and Shaka King, have been eager to work with Stanfield.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Tyler Perry Brings Madea Out Of Retirement

Tyler Perry officially retired his beloved Mabel "Madea" Simmons character a few years ago and ever since then, our world was turned upside down. While there hasn't been a scientific correlation made between the state of the planet and Madea's retirement, Tyler Perry has announced that the character will be making a return on an even bigger stage, coming to Netflix next year.
TV Seriesundertheradarmag.com

Ashley Nicole Black and Gabrielle Dennis on HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

When HBO first partnered with now-world-famous show-runner, Issa Rae, for her television show, Insecure, the sky was the limit. Today, with Insecure headed into its fifth and final season, having made its way into the hearts of many adoring fans, Rae’s footprint on HBO remains large. Thankfully. In her own way, she has helped to usher in more diversity to the channel and a keener eye for more so in the future.
East Hampton, NY27east.com

‘Espionage and Enslavement in the Revolution’

The East Hampton Library’s Long Island Collection will present a live Zoom discussion with author Claire Bellerjeau about her book “Espionage and Enslavement in the Revolution: The True Story of Robert Townsend and Elizabeth,” on Thursday, May 20, at 7 p.m. The book tells the story of Robert Townsend, a key member of the Culper Spy Ring, and his extraordinary efforts to rescue Elizabeth, an enslaved woman who had run away from his family and was re-enslaved. Documents from the Long Island Collection played a key role in telling this story.
Moviesphillyvoice.com

Netflix drops trailer for 'Fatherhood' starring Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart will appear in a role that is very different than what fans have grown accustomed to seeing from the comedian over the years. Netflix released the trailer Monday for Hart's next project, the comedy-drama film "Fatherhood," and the preview gives fans a glimpse into the serious acting chops that Hart will flex.
Moviesmichiganchronicle.com

Hollywood Funny Girl Issa Rae Cast in ‘Spider-Verse’

Issa Rae stars in the film The Lovebirds and in an upcoming one, Spider-Verse. Issa Rae’s glow up from the Awkward Black Girl to an Insecure Hollywood darling is one for the books. Rae, known for her comedic timing and hilarious hustle, will be cast as Spider-Woman in the Spider-Verse...
Musicmetalinjection

IMONOLITH (Ex-DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT) Streams Groovy New Song "Angevil"

Imonolith, the band featuring drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project) guitarist Brian "Beav" Wadell (Devin Townsend Project), Jon Howard (Threat Signal), guitarist Kai Huppunen (Methods of Mayhem, Noise Therapy) and Scott Whalen (Econoline Crush), is back with a brand new single titled "Angevil" off their coming EP Progressions. "Angevil'...
Celebritiesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Celebrity Gossip: Drake Bell, Issa Rae and More!

DRAKE BELL CHARGED WITH CHILD ENDANGERMENT: Drake Bell has been charged with child endangerment. The Nickelodeon star pleaded not guilty after being arraigned on Thursday in Cuyahogo County, Ohio. He is charged with disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. He was released from custody and is due back in court for a pretrial hearing June 23rd.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson to Star in ‘Annie Live’ at NBC. NBC’s Annie Live has found its villain. Taraji P. Henson (Empire, Hidden Figures) will star in the musical as Miss Hannigan, the cruel head of the orphanage where young Annie lives and dreams of…. 12 Best Beauty Products from Celebrity...
Moviesgruntstuff.com

The Matrix 4: Christina Ricci joins the cast – Tomatazos

The Matrix has been one among the most essential science fiction sagas of the late 1990s and early 2000s. Its influence reached such a level that black trench coats and oval sun shades set a sure pattern at the time. As well as, its particularity of the gradual movement scenes, the good actions, in addition to the combat choreography had been repeated in different movies, particularly parodies, on multiple event.
MoviesMiami Herald

Emmys 2021: How ‘Ted Lasso’ is likely to sweep the comedy races

"Schitt's Creek" made history last year, winning every comedy Emmy handed out during the prime-time broadcast. The drumbeat of acclaim eventually became so insistent that the show's co-creator Dan Levy felt the need to apologize after winning his third Emmy of the evening. "The internet's about to turn on me. I'm so sorry!" Levy said.
MoviesTor.com

Issa Rae Will Swing Into the Spider-Verse as Spider Woman

The Spider-Verse has added a new web-slinger to its roster: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Issa Rae will voice Jessica Drew A.K.A. Spider-Woman in the upcoming animated sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. This will mark the first time both the actress and the character will appear in a superhero film. Rae and Spider-Woman’s reputations both make their combined debut an exciting prospect.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Jase Robertson Poses With Wife Missy in Sweet Pic After She Got Him to ‘Ditch Camo’

It’s not too often that you’ll catch Jase Robertson in anything other than camo. However, his wife, Missy, finally got him to dump the look. On Sunday, she tweeted out a rare photo of herself and her camo-less husband. “He’ll ditch the camo every once in awhile,” the “Duck Dynasty” alum tweeted alongside a cute photo of the couple.