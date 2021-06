Recently, a lot of information on the alternative ways to earn money started to appear across the web. In 2020, when literally the whole world went online because of the pandemic, many people started looking for work opportunities online. We got intrigued which options are being offered nowadays and came across the industry of webcam. It looks like a promising niche and becomes popular not only in Serbia but also in other countries of the world. We got hooked by the opportunities and decided to check if a lot of girls really do make good money working in the industry for adults.